Silversea Unveils Expedition Trips for 2021-22
Cruise Silversea Cruises Jim Byers August 11, 2020
Silversea Cruises today affirms its destination leadership by unveiling a revised collection of 157 new expedition voyages. Departing from January 2021 to July 2022, the revised voyages have been designed by the cruise line’s destination experts to preserve and enhance the characteristically diverse array of experiences on offer to guests, pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury expedition travel.
The enhanced expedition offering includes pioneering itineraries in the Galapagos aboard new ship Silver Origin, the unprecedented Deep Antarctica expedition and the first-ever ultra-luxury fly-cruise to Antarctica, a 51-port Arctic grand voyage, and the world’s first-ever expedition world cruise, among other immersive experiences.
Enjoying 12 maiden calls while journeying aboard Silversea’s four expedition ships, guests will travel deeper through the following expedition experiences as part of the new voyage collection:
BRAND NEW ITINERARIES IN THE GALAPAGOS ISLANDS ABOARD SILVER ORIGIN
To further enhance guests’ destination experience in the Galapagos Islands, 68 new voyages aboard Silver Origin will incorporate five maiden calls, including the beautiful island of Santa Fe. The iconic islands of Fernandina and Isabela now feature on both itineraries, and each will include improved programs ashore. Guests will have more opportunities to admire the iconic wildlife species of the archipelago, including the Galapagos Penguin, green sea turtles, endemic iguanas, and many remarkable bird species. Silver Origin will build on Silversea’s multi-award-winning cruise experience in this unique region, forming meaningful connections between travellers and the destination. Aboard Silver Origin, guests will enjoy the highest expert guide-to-guest ratio (1:10) and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio (1:12.5) in the region.
JOURNEYING TO EXTREME LATITUDES ON THE DEEP ANTARCTICA EXPEDITION
Silversea’s longest-ever voyage to Antarctica, travellers will embark on the cruise line’s first-ever voyage dedicated to attempting to cross the Antarctic Polar Circle on a 20-day exploration of the White Continent,departing January 27th, 2022. Part of an enriched 35-voyage Antarctica season, the Deep Antarctica expedition will take guests to unprecedented latitudes in the history of Silversea, with Silver Explorer proposing to reach an impressive 69 degrees of south latitude. Guests aboard Silver Explorer will venture to Marguerite Bay and potentially even as far south as the Bellingshausen Sea, a spectacular and seldom visit area of the Antarctic Peninsula. Following Silver Explorer’s dry dock period, guests will enjoy the highest expert-to-guest and Zodiac-to-guest ratios in the region with 14 Zodiacs and a dedicated team of 14 world-class expedition staff.
THE FIRST EXPEDITION WORLD CRUISE IN HISTORY: THE UNCHARTED WORLD TOUR
Now setting sail on January 25th, 2022, Silversea’s 167-day Uncharted World Tour will be the first Expedition World Cruise in history. The pioneering voyage will take adventurous travellers across 21 oceans and seas, calling in 107 remarkable destinations in 20 countries. Enriching the experience for guests, 70 leading experts and 20 guest speakers will join the voyage, sharing their insight as Silver Cloud travels to some of the most remote locations on earth.
ANTARCTICA BRIDGE: THE WORLD’S FIRST ULTRA-LUXURY FLY-CRUISE TO ANTARCTICA
Silversea’s guests will enjoy even greater diversity in the cruise line’s Antarctica offering, with the launch of Antarctica Bridge, the world’s first ultra-luxury fly-cruise to the White Continent. With the option of an all-inclusive nine-night fly-cruise option aboard Silver Explorer, travellers now have greater choice in the duration of their Antarctic expedition, as well as the destinations they visit, with immersive experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, the Ross Sea, and the Subantarctic Islands included in the cruise line’s enriched Antarctica collection.
SILVERSEA’S FIRST-EVER ARCTIC GRAND VOYAGE
Departing 16 July 2021, Silver Cloud will embark on Silversea’s first Arctic Grand Voyage, unlocking unforgettable experiences for guests in 51 destinations across seven countries. Journeying on through some of the world’s remotest waters over 63 days, while enjoying exclusive events and an impressive line-up of guest speakers, Silversea’s guests will discover many once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the all-inclusive Arctic Grand Voyage. As part of an enriched Arctic season, guests will also retrace the route taken by famous explorers of yesteryear during an intrepid Northwest Passage crossing, as well as embarking upon incredible new sailings in Svalbard aboard Silver Cloud.
Also included in Silversea’s new collection of expedition voyages for 2021/2022 are 10 voyages in Northern Europe, with five sailings departing from various ports in the British Isles and two voyages to the Norwegian Fjords; a wide selection of in-depth expeditions in Australia’s Kimberley Region, as well as Southeast Asia and Melanesia; seven exceptional voyages to the South Pacific Islands; a variety of options in South America, including two spectacular itineraries to the Chilean Fjords; and the chance to discover Alaska and the American West Coast; and more.
