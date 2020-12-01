Silversea Unveils 315 New Voyages for 2022-2023: A New Record
Cruise Silversea Cruises Jim Byers December 01, 2020
Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has opened an exclusive pre-sale to Venetian Society members on 315 new voyages for 2022-2023—the largest itinerary release in the cruise line’s history. With Silversea becoming more all-inclusive than ever, guests will enjoy complimentary shore excursions and roundtrip air included with all voyages in the new itinerary collection, as they travel deeper into 669 destinations in 114 countries, across all seven continents, between March 2022 and May 2023.
“We are very proud to launch our Venetian Society pre-sale for our largest-ever collection of itineraries,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President & CEO. “With shore excursions and roundtrip air included in the cruise fare for all 10 ships in our fleet—a first for our cruise line—our guests will discover the most remarkable experiences around the world with unprecedented convenience, travelling deep into captivating cultures, untouched landscapes, and open-hearted communities. Once again, we are pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury cruising for the enjoyment of our guests, who are more curious than ever and are always in search of their next adventure.”
In addition to 61 maiden calls—which include Eidfjord, Norway; Rio Guajara, Brazil; and Foula in the United Kingdom, among others—the new collection of itineraries comprises a reimagined range of expedition voyages, including an unprecedented itinerary that will take guests deep into the Amazon Rainforest; all-new journeys to many of the world’s most iconic destinations, as well as the lesser-known gems accessible only to small ships; and a range of departures that will take guests deep into the action at world-renowned events. Shore excursions have long been included on all Silversea expeditions; with the launch of Silversea’s new all-inclusive offering, guests will also be able to choose from more than 1,400 complimentary shore excursions from a total of almost 2,500 experiences aboard the cruise line’s ocean-going fleet. On every voyage in the collection, guests can take advantage of Silversea’s 10% Early Booking Bonus Saving, as well as included flights, transfers, hotels, shore excursions, plus all onboard beverages, gratuities, and unlimited Wi-Fi during the voyage.
Highlights of Silversea’s new 2022-2023 itinerary collection include:
ANTARCTICA – 30 VOYAGES: THE MOST EXTENSIVE PROGRAMME TO DATE WITH THREE LENGTH OPTIONS FOR ANTARCTICA BRIDGE & A NEW VOYAGE TO THE ANTARCTIC CIRCLE
With Silver Explorer, Silver Cloud and Silver Wind cruising in Antarctica in 2022 and 2023, guests have more voyages options. New Antarctica Bridge itineraries offer travelers the option of spending five, six, or nine days in the White Continent, while a new Deep Antarctica expedition will take guests further south along the Antarctic Peninsula over 20 days, as they journey through the Bellingshausen Sea and Marguerite Bay to cross the Antarctic Circle, attempting to reach 69 degrees South latitude should conditions permit it. Ranging between nine and 18 days, four holiday itineraries to Antarctica will cater for those in search of a memorable conclusion to the year, as they explore the region’s breathtaking ice structures and wildlife-filled coastlines on Zodiac tours, accompanied by Silversea’s expedition experts.
THE ARCTIC & GREENLAND – 12 VOYAGES: SHORTER OPTIONS FOR SVALBARD ITINERARIES & A NEW DISKO BAY EXPEDITION
With 12 voyages to the Arctic and Greenland aboard Silver Wind and Silver Cloud, travelers can select their cruise experience according to their interests, engaging with one of the world’s remotest cold water regions on their own terms. In Svalbard, new shorter cruise options of six and nine days—roundtrip from Longyearbyen—enable time-pushed guests to discover the best of both Svalbard’s northern and southern regions, while the first 24-day passage of the Northwest Passage aboard Silver Wind, from Kangerlussuaq to Nome, is a highlight that will appeal to those with an interest in iconic Arctic expeditions of bygone eras. A brand new voyage to Disko Bay, the largest bay in Greenland, is set to unlock rare experiences for travelers, as they admire vast icebergs and, potentially, whales.
THE MEDITERRANEAN – 61 VOYAGES: IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES IN THE BLACK SEA & THE HOLY LAND, AS WELL AS NEW ITINERARIES IN CAPE VERDE
Building on the cruise line’s iconic offering in the Adriatic, the Western Mediterranean, and Iberia, Silversea’s new voyage collection for 2022-2023 will include a diverse program of itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes immersive discoveries of the Black Sea, the Greek Islands, and the Holy Land aboard Silver Spirit. Brand new Cape Verde itineraries on Silver Cloud and Silver Dawn will unlock unforgettable experiences for guests between Lisbon and Dakar, including discoveries of maiden ports of call Puerto del Rosario, Mindelo, Porto Novo, Sal, and Praia. Overnights in Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Cadiz, Venice, and more increase guests’ opportunities to explore the very best of authentic Mediterranean culture.
NORTHERN EUROPE & THE BRITISH ISLES - 28 VOYAGES: BRAND NEW EXPEDITIONS ON SILVER CLOUD AND MORE VOYAGES TO THE NORWEGIAN FJORDS
An expansive season in Northern Europe and the British Isles sees four ships deployed to the region, with Silver Cloud offering two brand new expedition itineraries to the British Isles and the Atlantic Coast, on top of iconic itineraries also offered in the region. Guests will have increased options for discovering the majestic landscapes of the Norwegian Fjords, building on Silversea’s iconic offering in the Baltic and Iceland aboard Silver Wind and Silver Whisper. Moreover, as part of Silver Moon’s first season in Northern Europe, travelers will discover immersive culinary experiences through the S.A.L.T. culinary program on 16 voyages, forming deep connections with local cultures through the lens of food and drink. Bordeaux, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Bergen, Flam, and Alesund are just some of the iconic ports of call on offer, while 17 maiden calls—including Arduaine, Baiona, Bryer, Calf of Man, among others—will unlock new experiences for well-travelled guests.
ALASKA & THE RUSSIAN FAR EAST – 30 VOYAGES: INCREASED CAPACITY, AS WELL AS AN 18-DAY EXPEDITION THROUGH THE CHUKOTKA REGION
Expanding options for guests with 29 itineraries between the two ships, Silver Shadow will join Silver Muse in Alaska for an extensive season of Silversea’s iconic seven-day voyages between Seward and Vancouver, showcasing Alaska’s incomparable wildernesses in ultimate comfort. Another highlight of the new collection is an incredible 18-day expedition aboard Silver Wind, on which guests will explore the remote cultures and unique wildlife of the Chukotka Region, as well as the Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, and a maiden call in Chegitum.
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND – 21 VOYAGES: ENHANCED EXPEDITION PROGRAMME IN THE KIMBERLEY & SHORTER OPTIONS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Sailing 31 voyages in Australia and New Zealand, Silver Explorer, Silver Muse, Silver Whisper and Silver Shadow will each unlock the best of the region for guests. On top of Silversea’s iconic offering in the Kimberley, Silver Explorer will complete an all-new 17-day itinerary, enabling guests to discover the Dampier Archipelago and the Monte Bello Islands, before venturing as far south as Freemantle. Silver Muse, meanwhile, will sail shorter options of 12 and 13 days throughout Australia and New Zealand, calling in Hobart, Tasmania, overnight—following strong demand from guests—while longer voyages also incorporate Asia and Melanesia.
ASIA – 24 VOYAGES: ENHANCED CHOICE WITH NEW JAPANESE TURNAROUND PORTS & EXTENDED STAYS IN ICONIC CITIES
Among 24 voyages in Asia, Silversea’s offering in Japan—which, with the new 2022-2023 collection, includes four voyages that will enable guests to witness the country’s breathtaking cherry blossom—will be enriched with new turnaround ports and added choice: as well as Tokyo, travelers can choose to embark in either Osaka or Kobe, experiencing 11 new voyages. In addition to a brand new itinerary through Japan and South Korea, travelers can spend longer in iconic cities on overnight calls, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Osaka, and Seoul, among others, to engage with Asia’s most fascinating cultures and welcoming people. All-new routes through China, Japan and Thailand will enrich the offering further still.
AFRICA & THE INDIAN OCEAN – 8 VOYAGES: RETURN OF EXPEDITIONS TO THE INDIAN OCEAN & AN EXTENDED CALL FOR THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 IN DOHA
Silversea Cruises will once again welcome guests aboard expedition voyages in the Indian Ocean in 2022-2023, with three brand new expeditions aboard Silver Explorer. In-depth explorations of the Mozambique Channel, the Seychelles, and the Andaman Sea & the Mergui Archipelago will offer incredible snorkeling opportunities and safari tours for unparalleled wildlife spotting in spring of 2022. Silver Spirit, meanwhile, will set sail on two new itineraries among five classic sailings, with long stays in Myanmar, two Suez Canal crossings, and newly added calls in Jeddah and Petra. Silver Spirit will also unlock remarkable experiences for guests in the Persian Gulf, offering two overnights in Doha for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
SOUTH AMERICA – 9 VOYAGES: AN UNPRECEDENTED AMAZON EXPEDITION & A CIRCUMNAVIGATION OF SOUTH AMERICA ABOARD SILVER MOON
With four of Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships deployed in South America as part of the new 2022-2023 collection of voyages—Silver Explorer, Silver Cloud, Silver Wind, and Silver Moon—the cruise line’s guests can choose from a range of immersive experiences throughout the continent. On extended calls in Rio de Janeiro, travelers will enjoy unique experiences of the city’s famous carnival, while an unprecedented expedition to the Amazon Rainforest on a 21-day voyage aboard Silver Wind will take guests deeper into one of the world’s richest ecosystems. Silver Moon will circumnavigate South America on a remarkable Grand Voyage. In total, 14 maiden calls throughout South America will unlock remarkable new experiences for travelers.
On top of this, Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships will sail 22 voyages in the Caribbean and Central America, including a brand new Bermuda itinerary; 47 voyages in the Galapagos aboard Silver Origin; five voyages in the South Pacific; six voyages between the American West Coast, Canada and New England; and 12 transoceanic voyages.
FIVE PIONEERING GRAND VOYAGES
Among the highlights of the new 2022-2023 itineraries are five pioneering Grand Voyages, which have been designed by Silversea’s destination experts to link the most remarkable experiences around the world:
Silversea’s first European Grand Voyage – Athens (Piraeus) to Stockholm: Combining both the Mediterranean Grand Voyage and the Northern European Grand Voyage, Silversea’s first-ever European Grand Voyage will depart on March 30th, 2022, calling in 72 destinations across 22 countries.
An all-new Mediterranean Grand Voyage – Athens (Piraeus) to Lisbon: Between March 30 and May 6, guests travelling aboard Silver Moon on the Mediterranean Grand Voyage will enjoy bespoke discovery in 33 destinations across 12 countries.
The world’s first Northern European Grand Voyage – Lisbon to Stockholm: On the world’s first Northern Europe Grand Voyage, Silversea’s guests will journey from Lisbon to Stockholm over 53 days from May 6, calling in 40 destinations in 13 countries aboard Silver Moon.
An immersive Pacific Grand Voyage – Melbourne to Osaka: Over 58 days from January 16, 2023, travelers on the Pacific Grand Voyage will delve deep into 31 of the region’s most rewarding destinations, with seven overnight calls.
A new South America Grand Voyage – Fort Lauderdale to Fort Lauderdale: Circumnavigating South America, Silver Moon will sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on the new South America Grand Voyage between January 6 and March 16, 2023, calling in 39 destinations in 23 countries.
