SeaDream Yacht Club Returns With Norway Cruising This Month
SeaDream Yacht Club will resume operations in Norway in about two weeks.
"We are pleased to announce that we are resuming operations this summer," officials said in a press release. "The first voyage starts on June 20th from the picturesque city of Bergen, Norway, where we will head along the Norwegian coastline to Oslo, the proud Norwegian Capital – and coincidentally where SeaDream’s European office is located.
"We will operate 7 and 12-day voyages on the Norwegian coast, all the way up north to Tromsø, well above the Arctic Circle with destinations including hand-picked locations by our Norwegian founder and owner, Atle Brynestad.
"At SeaDream, we have taken this time to work on making your experience better than ever. With brand new recipes, rejuvenating enhancements to our yachts, and stringent sanitation procedures to ensure health and safety, SeaDream is back to bringing the service you deserve.
"We are excited to announce our new itineraries in Norway. We will continue to monitor travel restrictions to craft new, unforgettable itineraries. If you are not ready to travel yet, we hope you find this an inspiration worth saving for a future voyage. The world is waiting for your return! Thinking of traveling next year?
"This summer, SeaDream will be chasing the midnight sun across spectacular landscapes featuring fjords, mountains, waterfalls, and glaciers. The long, leisurely days will be filled SeaDream's Signature Service moments. Below are some of the destinations we will explore."
BERGEN
Known to Norwegians as "the Heart of the Fjords", Bergen is the second largest city in Norway. With a small town vibe, houses on hillsides, cobblestone alleys, and lively outdoor markets, Bergen provides plenty of opportunities for an Instagram-worthy shot. At this UNESCO City of Gastronomy, foodies and gourmands will delight in local specialties such as Bergen fish soup, fish cakes, and "persetorsk", a traditional steamed cod dish.
OLDEN, NORDFJORD
A small village located at the mouth of the Oldeelva river, Olden is Norway's gateway to the glaciers. Take in the scenic beauty of steep mountains and roaring waterfalls. This welcoming, picturesque town boasts many historic sites including Olden Old Church and the Singer Home. Regale in scenic, cultural, and culinary experiences in the Nordfjord.
ALESUND
Alesund could be the backdrop for a Nordic fairytale – with a modern plot twist”, according to National Geographic. With Art Nouveau architecture, sapphire blue fjords, and rugged mountains, the town of Alesund stretches across several islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Explore the fantastic fjords along the Royal Fjord Route, with breathtaking scenery that reminds us the true luxury that lies in nature.
LOFOTEN
The Lofoten Islands are draped across the Norwegian Sea, far above the Artic Circle. Thanks to the warm Gulf Stream, Lofoten has a much milder climate than other parts of the world at the same latitude. With staggering beauty and untamed wilderness, Lofoten is the perfect place to enjoy majestic mountains, squawking seabirds, breathtaking fjords and surf-swept beaches.
