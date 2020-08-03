SeaDream Launches Ultimate Booking Assurance Program
August 03, 2020
SeaDream Yacht Club has released a new booking policy to allow guests to book with confidence during these uncertain times. In a continuously changing international landscape, SeaDream understands that voyages may be affected by travel restrictions. In response tothis, the company has launched a generous booking policy that protects voyages until June 30, 2021.
SeaDream’s new Ultimate Booking Assurance policy guarantees a Full Cash Refund or a 120% Future Voyage Credit for all new bookings departing July 22, 2020 until June 30th, 2021 that may be affected by travel restrictions from country of guest origin. This is by far the best refund guarantee – from a company that has already been fully operational this summer. But to take this even further, should a guest simply not want to travel (for any reason), SeaDream will allow guests to reschedule bookings to a later date. This is possible even if their voyage is not affected by travel restrictions.*
“We want to allow our guests to book without being concerned about travel restrictions”, saidSeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We think it is wrong that our guests should take the risk and we are now taking that obstacle away. Our team of industry veterans and expert discussed how we would want to be protected if we were to travel. Atle Brynestad (found of Seabourn and SeaDream), Bob Lepisto (President), Jos Dewing (UK MD), Kris Endreson (VP Sales US), Jannicke (VP Sales Europe) and I had a quick Teams meeting and it only took us minutes to come up with the best travel protection ever.”
SeaDream is the first luxury line in the world to resume operations since the March 2020 shutdown of international travel. Since resuming operations, SeaDream’s Norwegian voyages have sparked unprecedented success. After the first voyages quickly sold out, SeaDream Yacht Club decided to add SeaDream II to double capacity and meet the overwhelming demand. SeaDream has been preparing to offer an experience better than ever, by rejuvenating their yachts, testing new recipes, and getting all crew members certified in the World Health Organization’s official COVID-19 training course for hygiene procedures and infection management.
The SeaDream experience is known for its personalized, award-winning service, 5-star cuisine, intimate ports and exceptional onboard features such as the Balinese Dream Beds to sleep under the stars (a tremendous experieence) and the Watersports Marina, complete with water toys for the perfect yachting vacation.
