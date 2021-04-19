Sail with Frankie Flowers on Emerald Next July
Emerald Cruises is pleased to announce they will be partnering with Canada’s most popular gardening expert and weatherman, Frank Ferragine, AKA Frankie Flowers, for a special departure of the Jewels of the Rhine River Cruise with a guided tour of the Floriade Horticulture Expo.
The eight-day sailing departs Basel, Switzerland on July 29, 2022 and concludes in Amsterdam with an opportunity to tour Floriade alongside Frankie, making it an ideal trip for Canadian gardeners and flower enthusiasts looking for inspiration.
This special sailing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel with Frankie Flowers on his first ever hosted river cruise.
During the sailing, guests will have multiple opportunities to interact with and learn from Frankie. Events include a lively, garden-themed cocktail reception with Frankie; two educational onboard seminars focused on Canada-specific gardening and landscaping topics followed by an autograph session; a trivia night to test guests’ gardening know-how featuring a grand prize of a one-hour consultation with Frankie; and join Frankie on an escorted tour for Canadian guests of the Floriade Horticultural Expo in Amsterdam.
"I'm thrilled to be hosting a once in a lifetime adventure with Emerald Cruises,” said Frankie. “Floriade, aka the World's Fair of horticultural shows, is one the largest public gardening events in the world and it only happens once every decade. I've been to the Netherlands before, but this is a gardeners dream. Emerald Cruises plus Floriade and Frankie Flowers equals one blooming great adventure!”
The Floriade Horticultural Expo, which takes place in Holland every 10 years between April and October, is set in an extraordinary park in Amsterdam where the Dutch horticulture industry presents its latest trends and developments to the rest of the world. The theme for 2022’s expo is Growing Green Cities, and guests can experience the 40 inspiring country presentations, a spectacular greenhouse complex, a cable car over the Floriade park, pavilions with sustainable innovations and a vibrant arts and culture program, making it a must-visit destination for gardeners and horticulture lovers.
Frank Ferragine AKA “Frankie Flowers” is arguably Canada’s most popular and trusted gardening expert and weatherman. Known for his ability to combine practical gardening advice with humour, Frankie loves to share his passion for everything outdoors with the world.
Frankie’s garden advice has earned him Landscape Ontario’s Garden Communicator of the Year three times, and he has been named Toronto’s Favourite Weather Personality nine years consecutively in the Toronto Sun Reader’s Choice Award.
A four-time best-selling author, consultant, garden writer, social media strategist, philanthropist and father of two boys, Gavin and Matheson, Frankie believes that life should be fun and lives every day by the mantra “if you are green you are growing!"
Emerald Cruises offers a diverse lineup of river and yacht cruises on three continents. The Emerald Azzurra, the line’s first ocean going vessel set to debut in January 2022, is a 100-guest, luxury superyacht that will sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black and Red Seas.
