Royal Caribbean's New "Cruise with Confidence" Allows 48 Hr Cancellations
Cruise Marsha Mowers March 06, 2020
Royal Caribbean unveiled a new temporary policy amidst the uncertainty of COVID-19 that will make cruise bookings easier with their new "Cruise with Confidence" policy. Launching today (March 6), it allows guests to cancel up to two days before they sail.
The new Cruise with Confidence policy allows guests to cancel any cruise departing on-or-before July 31st, 2020, up to 48 hours before departure, and receive a Future Cruise Credit that can be applied to any future cruise departing in 2020 or 2021.
“Our previous policy set earlier deadlines for guests to cancel their cruises, and that added unnecessary stress,” said Richard Fain, the company’s chairman and CEO. “Trying to guess a month or more in advance where areas of concern about coronavirus might be is challenging for medical experts, much less a family preparing for vacation.”
“When circumstances are as fast-changing as they have been recently, it’s good to know you have the option to take a rain check,” Fain said. “We think putting more control in our guests’ hands helps them make informed decisions about whether to keep their existing vacation plans or trade out for a more convenient time or itinerary.”
In a webinar Friday afternoon, RCCL's top executives Vicki Freed, Donna Ritzenthaler and Carol Cabezas expressed their appreciation to agents during the COVID-19 rollercoaster
"We know it’s stressful times, but all three of us have been through similar challenges in the industry in the past, and have hit a number of different speed bumps before," said Freed. "We’lve gotten through them and we will get through this, pretty soon it'll be in our rearview."
The new policy extends across the company's fleet of brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea. Guests who have already booked a cruise for departure, or who book one in the future (within the time period stated), will be able to cancel up to two days before they sail, and "will receive a full credit for their fare, usable on any future sailing of the guest's choice in 2020 or 2021."
Agents are encouraged to re-book under the policy versus full cancellation, in order to keep their commission. They are also encouraged to find out more details about Cruise with Confidence online and try reserve actual calls into the call centre as a last resort due to the current high volume which is expected to be even higher in the next couple of days with this announcement.
