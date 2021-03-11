Royal Caribbean Will Wow Guests With Stunning Caribbean Sailings
Royal Caribbean International is inviting vacationers to venture off the beaten path as part of the cruise line’s 2022-2023 long Caribbean deployment
A variety of 6-night Western Caribbean and 8- to 11-night Southern Caribbean sailings will tout jaw-dropping itineraries and immersive excursions across 16 destinations. From strolling the brightly colored neighborhoods of Antigua and stopping for roadside barbecue in St. Maarten, to reveling in the historic ruins of Colón, Panama and exploring the twin Piton mountains in St. Lucia, vacationers can find their stride exploring both soft-sand beaches and inland gems. Evening and late-night stays in the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao) and Puerto Rico mean more time for travellers to journey further into the islands, experience the Caribbean nightlife, or do both.
There will be no shortage of adventure on the 6-night, sun-soaked winter cruises with nearly all itineraries visiting Royal Caribbean’s game-changing private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Primed for memory making, family and friends can partake in first-of-their-kind thrills at Thrill Waterpark on their choice of 13 jaw-dropping slides, including the tallest waterslide in North America, and one-of-a-kind ways to chill in the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool – complete with swim-up bar – or at Coco Beach Club, home to the first floating cabanas in The Bahamas, a beachside dining experience, infinity pool and private cabanas.
New adventures are ready to be had, especially for those sailing on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship Odyssey of the Seas. Designed for island-hoping adventures, this Quantum Ultra Class ship – the first to cruise in North America – will return to South Florida in November 2022 for its second winter season of 6 and 8-night cruises to the western and southern Caribbean. Making its world debut this May, Odyssey will tout the most action-packed top deck, featuring a vibrant Caribbean pool deck with two open-air pools and four whirlpools across two decks, the next-generation SeaPlex, the largest indoor and outdoor activity center at sea that also debuts this venue’s first Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade; the gravity-defying SkyPad, FlowRider surf simulator, skydiving with RipCord by iFly; and the iconic North Star all-glass observation capsule that boasts 360-degree views from 300 feet above sea level. Guests can also enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment in teched-out venues such as Two70, where immersive technology, unparalleled special effects and world-leading performers and aerialists take the stage alongside six agile Roboscreens for a multidimensional live show. Dining options are nearly endless with restaurants ranging from Teppanyaki, serving East Asian flavors in a traditional Japanese style and Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Royal Caribbean’s new take on its signature Italian trattoria.
Royal Caribbean’s 2022-2023 long Caribbean cruises open for bookings today. Highlights of the spectacular Western and Southern Caribbean itineraries include:
Sun-soaked Winter Cruises Sailings to the Southern Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s all-new Odyssey will say “ciao” to Rome, Italy and set off on a 13-night transatlantic to her winter homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Once stateside, Odyssey will pull out all the stops and sail enviable 8-night Southern Caribbean itineraries that visit destinations such as Labadee, Haiti – a Royal Caribbean private destination; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao and La Romana, Dominican Republic – a destination rich with natural and historical adventures. The Quantum Ultra Clas ship will alternate 8-night Southern Caribbean cruises with 6-night Western Caribbean sailings that visit island gems Falmouth, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas on every sailing.
Vision of the Seas will join Odyssey in the “Venice of America” to sail 10- and 11-night Southern Caribbean itineraries from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, beginning November 2022. These wanderlust-worthy sailings are perfect for adventure seekers who have been saving their vacation days to experience an epic mix of the Caribbean’s most picturesque beaches and pulsing ports. Vision’s 10-night itineraries visit a variety of popular ports of call, including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Castries, St. Lucia; St. Johns, Antigua and private destination Labadee. The 11-night sailings take guests to exotic tropical locales like Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; Oranjestad; Kralendijk, Bonaire and Willemstad.
After a summer spent in Europe, Jewel of the Seas will set its sights on Orlando’s Port Canaveral to sail 8-night Southern Caribbean cruises to the “ABC Islands” and Eastern Caribbean itineraries to the beautiful beaches of Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Phillipsburg. The ship will make late-night visits to San Juan and Oranjestad in addition to longer days in Bonaire’s Kralendijk. Jewel will also embark on 6-night adventures to western Caribbean destinations, including Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Falmouth; and Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.
Grandeur of the Seas will call Miami home for the winter season and offer guests 5-night Western Caribbean jaunts to Labadee and Key West, Florida, alternating with 9-night cruises to Castries, Bridgetown, Barbados; St. John’s, and Basseterre.
Not-to-be-Missed Mainstays of the Caribbean
Explorer of the Seas will continue cruising from Miami for the winter, offering 8-night Southern Caribbean itineraries to the stunning ABC Islands.. With late stays in both Kralendijk and Willemstad on every sailing, the longer cruises are perfect for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the myriad of cultures, sounds and flavors well into the night. Explorer will alternate with 6-night adventures that visit Falmouth; George Town; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
