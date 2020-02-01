Royal Caribbean Welcomes Guests to Coco Cay
Cruise Royal Caribbean International February 01, 2020
Life is a beach at Royal Caribbean International’s new Coco Beach Club on Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Late last week the cruise line welcomes its first guests to indulge in new, one-of-a-kind ways to chill at the private island destination’s newly opened retreat.
The opening of Coco Beach Club marks the completion of the $250 million transformation – and phase one – of Perfect Day at CocoCay. The exclusive beach club touts the first floating cabanas in The Bahamas, an oceanfront infinity pool, beach cabanas, a dedicated restaurant with upscale dining and an exclusive bar.
Rounding out Perfect Day at CocoCay is the opening of two refreshed beaches – Breezy Bay at Chill Island and South Beach – open to all guests on the island.
CHILL LUXURY
Vacationers can soak up endless ocean views at this beachside escape filled with ways to lounge for every type of traveler. On deck – over the clear blue waters – 20 floating cabanas bring a bit of Bora Bora to the island as the first of their kind in The Bahamas. Each floating cabana features a private slide into the ocean, overwater hammock, dining area, freshwater shower, wet bar and an unbeatable ocean vista for a day of uninterrupted indulgence. Guests can also choose from 10 beach cabanas, luxe hideaways nestled on shore for optimal relaxation and awe-inspiring views. All cabanas in Coco Beach Club accommodate up to eight guests and feature loungers, a dining area, charging outlets, a minifridge, snorkel gear and a dedicated cabana attendant that will tend to a guest’s every need, from beachside drink to delicious bites.
SURF, TURF AND SEA
The clubhouse is the center of social activity at Coco Beach Club with a bar serving specialty cocktails, including the Coco Cuvee signature drink, and a 2,600-square-foot, oceanfront infinity pool with in-pool loungers, daybeds and poolside service. The exclusive restaurant, complimentary and only for beach club guests, serves up an elevated menu that features fresh lobster, grouper and steak, plus a spread of salads, fruits and starters.
ACTION-PACKED DAY
Guests looking to fuel their competitive fire can visit South Beach, the revamped action-packed beach destination for guests that features volleyball and beachside basketball. After working up an appetite, vacationers can grab a bite at the island’s third Snack Shack and a drink at any one of three bars, including the floating bar just offshore. If relaxation is the game plan, there are 10 new beachfront cabanas perfect for lounging in the shade.
To visit Coco Beach Club, guests must book a sailing calling on Perfect Day at CocoCay. This year, the private island will welcome 16 Royal Caribbean ships from more ports than ever, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Bayonne, New Jersey; and Galveston, Texas.
ABOUT PERFECT DAY AT COCOCAY
The first in Royal Caribbean’s new Perfect Day Island Collection of next-level private island destinations around the world, Perfect Day at CocoCay welcomed its first guests in May 2019. The $250 million transformation of the line’s private island in The Bahamas includes Thrill Waterpark, which boasts 13 waterslides – including the tallest in North America; Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean; and Up, Up & Away, a helium balloon ride that offers the highest vantage point in The Bahamas at 450 feet.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Bahamas
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS