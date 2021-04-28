Royal Caribbean Bullish on the Future: Predicts Historic Travel Numbers in 2022
Cruise Royal Caribbean International Jim Byers April 28, 2021
It maybe hard for Canadians to see it, but the CEO of Royal Caribbean International says vaccinations in the U.S. are sparking a bookings boom.
Speaking on a Caribbean Tourism Organization Facebook chat, RCI’s Michael Bayley said his company is “on the right path” and that next year might be one of the biggest in RCI’s history.
“We are very encouraged by what we’ve seen with vaccines. We have entered into constructive conversations with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) in the United States … and that constructive dialogue gives us a lot of hope for the future.”
Bayley said RCI has been surveying its customers every month since the start of the pandemic.
“In the past few months those survey results have turned incredibly positive. People do believe the worst is behind us. People do believe that this is coming to an end. People do believe that they’re very excited to travel in the future. There’s a lot of positive data we’re gathering from consumers that you can pretty much link, especially in the U.S., to the pandemic curve that’s coming down and down and down and down.”
Looking into 2022 bookings, Bayley said RCI sees a lot of enthusiasm.
“A survey telling you people are optimistic is great, but bookings from people tells you it’s very real.”
Bayley said Americans have saved a ton of money during the pandemic and that they’re eager to spend it on travel.
“I’m pretty convinced that 2022 could be one of the biggest travel years in our history; not just for cruise but I think for the Caribbean.”
RCI is to hold a business update and first quarter financial results meeting on Thursday, April 29, but Bayley joked that there’s not much of an earnings report to be made “because we had no earnings.”
On a more serious note, he said RCI is fortunate to have great shareholders and business partners who have stepped up and helped the company weather what everyone hopes is a once-in-a-lifetime storm.
Bayley said Royal Caribbean recently introduced a new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, and that a week ago it introduced its latest Oasis class ship, Wanderer of the Seas, which will be sailing out of China in 2022.
“While we can’t boast about record earnings in 2021 by a long shot, we are pretty encouraged about the future,” he said.
Bayley said RCI is hoping to have all of its crew members vaccinated but realizes some may not wish to. He figures they’ll end up with a crew vaccination rate in the high 90 per cent range, and that other crew members will be subject to regular health checks and other protocols.
One new wrinkle for Royal Caribbean has been the decision to homeport some of its ships in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. They’ll be doing so in St. Martin, The Bahamas, Barbados and Bermuda, all of which have significant airlift from major RCI markets, Bayley said.
Royal Caribbean International issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it continues its bold Bajan adventure with the announcement of a second consecutive winter season sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados. Music to travellers’ ears, Rhapsody of the Seas will make its way to the island nation to offer 7- and 14-night itineraries around the stunning sands of the Southern Caribbean from November 2022 through April 2023. The new Southern Caribbean escapes from Barbados open for bookings today.
Guests have more chances to discover the rich traditions, historical landmarks and natural wonders that anchor the region’s communities — like the centuries-old fort in Port of Spain, Trinidad, with its unmatched views of the Gulf of Paria; the world’s first underwater sculpture park in St. George’s, Grenada; and the oldest botanical gardens in the Western Hemisphere in Kingstown, St. Vincent. Late-night visits to the ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao – will top travelers’ lists, as will an overnight visit to Oranjestad, Aruba for those setting out on Rhapsody’s 14-night adventures. The excitement continues with calls on cities in Central and South America, including Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica.
News of a second Barbados season comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Bridgetown as the cruise line’s newest homeport beginning December 2021. Committed to delivering the ultimate cruise vacation from every port of departure, Royal Caribbean’s partnership with Barbados provides a unique opportunity for immersive cultural experiences that travelers crave. Whether opting to arrive a few days early or extend their stay post-cruise, guests can discover different sides of this small but mighty island; from wandering the winding streets of charming towns or scaling Mount Hillaby, the island’s highest peak, to setting a towel down on gorgeous beaches across the country’s 11 unique parishes.
More information on Rhapsody’s first Bajan season is available here. The itineraries and ports of call for each are:
7-night Southern Caribbean Island Hop: Visiting Scarborough, Tobago; Port of Spain, Trinidad; St. George’s, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Roseau, Dominica; and Castries, St. Lucia
7-night Southern Caribbean Adventure: Visiting St. George’s; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and Port of Spain.
8-night Southern Caribbean Holiday: Visiting Scarborough, Port of Spain, Castries; Fort-de-France, Martinique; Roseau, St George’s, and Kingstown.
14-night Ultimate Caribbean: Visiting St. George’s, Kralendijk, Willemstad (overnight), Cartagena, Colon, Puerto Limon, Oranjestad (overnight), and Port of Spain.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS