Richard Meadows Leaves Seabourn Cruises After 30-Plus Years
Cruise industry veteran Richard Meadows is retiring from Seabourn
The company on Tuesday announced that after 35 dedicated years with Carnival Corporation, Meadows will be retiring from Seabourn at the end of May. Seabourn, the ultra-luxury brand in the Carnival Corporation family of brands, recently announced it was extending its pause in global cruise operations until mid-October through late November, depending on the ship.
It also was announced on Tuesday that Orlando Ashford is leaving Holland America Line, also part of Carnival Corporation.
Meadows is currently president of Seabourn and in this role has overall executive responsibility, leading all business and global operations for the award-winning luxury cruise line. He has held this position since 2011, when the company moved its headquarters to Seattle from Miami.
"I've had so many amazing opportunities throughout my career, passionately leading a number of global cruise brands as well as working with so many talented team members, travel advisors and other stakeholders around the world," said Meadows. "It has been a true honor to help craft those lifetime memories and special moments for our guests, through the profound power of travel, which brings people and cultures together. I look forward to the day when we can once again welcome our guests back on board."
Stein Kruse, Group CEO of the Holland America Group and Carnival UK into which Meadows reports added, "Rick's contributions to the cruise industry and his leadership in elevating Seabourn to the ultimate ultra-luxury cruise experience, bar none -- are legendary. He will forever be part of our Carnival Corporation story and he has made us all better through his professionalism, authenticity and leadership."
Between 2014 and 2016, Meadows also served in an additional leadership role as president of Cunard – North America, and assumed operating responsibility for the iconic Cunard brand throughout the North American continent.
Prior to his appointment at Cunard, Meadows was in a dual-capacity role, serving as both president of Seabourn and executive vice president of Marketing, Sales and Guest Programs for Holland America Line, where he had global revenue responsibility.
Among his previous roles, he was senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for Seabourn; vice president of Corporate Marketing at Carnival Corporation; and vice president of Sales and Marketing with Windstar Cruises, a former subsidiary of Holland America Line. He also served as director of sales for Carnival Cruise Lines, beginning his career with Carnival Corporation in 1985.
