Norwegian Cruise Line Lays Out Financial Restructuring
Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line Jim Byers May 05, 2020
One of the world’s largest cruise lines is in considerable financial difficulty.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., amended a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, stating that financial losses incurred due to the COVID-19 crisis creates “substantial doubt” the company can “continue as a going concern.”
The filing warns that if NCL can’t maintain enough liquidity, “our business and financial condition could be adversely affected and it may be necessary for us to reorganize our company in its entirety, including through bankruptcy proceedings, and our shareholders may lose their investment in our ordinary shares.”
"COVID-19 has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant impact on our financial condition and operations, which adversely affects our ability to obtain acceptable financing to fund resulting reductions in cash from operations," said Norwegian Cruise Line, the world’s third-largest cruise company.
The filing from the Miami-based company’s independent registered public accounting firm warns the company expects it will need additional financing to satisfy outstanding debt, and without funds coming in from its three cruise line brands — Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas — it will not have enough liquidity to satisfy its financial obligations in the next 12 months, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The company announced Tuesday it tentatively has raised $400 million (all figures USD) from L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity group based in Connecticut. The Sentinel story said the new funding is contingent on management raising another $1 billion from institutional investors — through $650 million in debt and $350 million in a common stock offering.
“We are pleased to execute this agreement with L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world,” Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio said in a statement.
“The cruise industry has been very resilient over a long period of time, driven by strong secular tailwinds and a high level of guest satisfaction,” said Scott Dahnke, Global co-CEO of L Catterton. “People enjoy cruising, with many guests taking multiple voyages over time. The industry has overcome numerous challenges in the past, and we expect that the industry will rebound and prosper with even further enhancements to their already rigorous health and safety protocols in place in the future. Within the industry, the three brands of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have carved out distinctive leadership positions in their respective markets, guided capably by Frank Del Rio and his exceptional management team. We couldn’t be more excited to support the team at Norwegian as they work through this suspension of travel and begin to commence operations after their voluntary suspension of voyages.”
Norwegian, which has suspended its sailings through June 30, has yet to announce a relaunch date. Carnival the other day announced it plans to start sailing out of Florida and Texas on Aug. 1 of this year, with eight ships on the seas to start.
