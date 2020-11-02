Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Cancels December Cruises
There's more bad news in the cruise industry.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, has announced an extension of its previously publicized suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between December 1 through December 31, 2020 for all three brands.
NCLH says it will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.
Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.
