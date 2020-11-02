Last updated: 02:07 PM ET, Mon November 02 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Cancels December Cruises

Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line November 02, 2020

Norwegian Encore begins her conveyance.
Norwegian Encore

There's more bad news in the cruise industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, has announced an extension of its previously publicized suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between December 1 through December 31, 2020 for all three brands.

You May Also Like

A couple enjoying a romantic moment aboard Seven Seas Navigator, Regent Seven Seas Cruises Regent Seven Seas Cruises Sets New Record for Biggest... Cruise

Marina cruise ship NCLH Cancels All November Cruises For Its Three Brands Cruise

NCL Pearl Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Sales on 2022-23 Worldwide... Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises NCL Holdings Extends Cruise Suspension For Three Brands Cruise

Happy woman looking at sea from a cruise ship. NCL and RCI Create Health/Safety Cruise Initiative Cruise

NCLH says it will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

For more Cruise News

Path on the water from a large cruise ship

Cruise Lines Must Meet These Requirements Before Boarding...

CDC Updates Recommendation to Defer All Cruise Travel

MSC Cruises Installs New "Safe Air" System

AmaWaterways Suspends Its Remaining 2020 River Cruise Season

TravelBrands Offers $0 Deposit on Select Sailings Booked Before Nov 30

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS