Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Voyage Suspensions For Three Brands
Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line Jim Byers June 16, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruise brands, has announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include all cruises embarking between August 1 and September 30, 2020 for its three cruise brands.
The voyage cancellations exclude September Seattle-based Alaska voyages. The company also is cancelling select voyages through October 2020, including Canada and New England sailings, due to travel and port restrictions.
NCL will continue to work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal US government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.
Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.
