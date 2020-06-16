Last updated: 05:16 PM ET, Tue June 16 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Voyage Suspensions For Three Brands

Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line Jim Byers June 16, 2020

cruise, Oceania, Insignia
Oceania Cruises' Insignia ship.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruise brands, has announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include all cruises embarking between August 1 and September 30, 2020 for its three cruise brands.

The voyage cancellations exclude September Seattle-based Alaska voyages. The company also is cancelling select voyages through October 2020, including Canada and New England sailings, due to travel and port restrictions.

You May Also Like

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Escape NCL Details How Cruising Will Change in COVID-19 Era Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises NCLH Suspends July Operations For Its Three Brands Cruise

Sunrise on the Norwegian Bliss NCL Extends Peace of Mind Plan, Extends Agent Bonus... Cruise

Norwegian Encore off Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas NCLH Successfully Secures More Than $2 Billion of... Cruise

Norwegian Encore begins her conveyance. Norwegian Cruise Line Lays Out Financial Restructuring Cruise

NCL will continue to work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal US government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

For more Cruise News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
LeBoar

5 Continents Announces Le Boat has Joined its Portfolio

Holland America Cancels Fall Vancouver, Early 2021 Hawaii Voyages

Bonus Loyalty Points with TravelBrands Cruise Bookings Until June 30

Explore Great Regions of North America With Victory Cruise Lines

gallery icon 11 Things You Need to Know About When Cruising Will Return

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS