New "Fly2Fun" Air Program From Carnival
As part of its ongoing effort to make booking a cruise as easy as possible, Carnival Cruise Line has introduced a new Fly2Fun air option on carnival.com that provides guests the added convenience of securing their air arrangements immediately after completing their cruise booking.
With this new functionality, guests have the ability to choose from Carnival’s Flexible or Restricted Air flight options, and select their travel dates, preferred carrier, and flight schedule with immediate confirmation. Guests also can view the flight itinerary of their traveling companions when making their air reservations. Guests who chose a Flexible Air flight option can pay for their air at time of final payment and will not incur fees if changes are made prior to 60 days of the scheduled flight.
Additionally, Fly2Fun offers competitive airfares and flight protection in the event of flight disruptions, providing reassurance that Carnival will make arrangements for guests to meet the ship at the next port of call.
“At Carnival, we strive to make working with us as seamless as possible – from the time you book until you’re on your way home – our professional travel specialists are able to secure alternative travel arrangements in the event of airline schedule and cruise itinerary changes, providing our guests with peace of mind,” said Carnival’s Director of Travel Operations Vicky Blanch.
The Fly2Fun link is available within My Cruise Manager via carnival.com. Travel agents can also log in search and book flights for their clients.
Fully deposited guests will be prompted with air options from all major carriers and flights departing from major airports across Canada, the U.S. the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Europe. The program has certain restrictions.
To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, Fly2Fun program visit Carnival.com.
