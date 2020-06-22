New Fall and Winter Program From MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises has announced its fall and winter 2020/2021 program, offering over 90 itineraries in all regions where MSC Cruises traditionally sailings with itineraries ranging from two to 24-nights, plus the third MSC World Cruise departing January 2021.
Key Caribbean Winter 2020/2021 Highlights Include:
- MSC Meraviglia to sail 7-night cruises from Miami, alternating eastern and western Caribbean itineraries, departing every Saturday.
- shorter itineraries MSC Armonia to offer a mix of three-, four- and seven-night cruises visiting Key West, Nassau and MSC Cruises’ private Bahamian destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
- new homeport MSC Seaside will head to a brand new homeport, Port Canaveral three-, four- and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean, visiting George Town, Cozumel, Nassau and Ocean Cay, depending on itinerary. (More details below).
Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO commented, “We have reviewed and updated our complete winter 2020/2021 Season, starting in late October, and we are pleased to now confirm the full details. Our winter program sees us offering cruises in all of the regions of the world where we traditionally operate, and while there are some updates to the original planned deployment of specific ships, we are still able to offer our main itineraries so that guests can enjoy the holiday that they booked with us.”
In addition, MSC Cruises confirmed today that it has voluntarily further extended the suspension of its ships operating from U.S. ports to the Caribbean until September 15, 2020. The announcement impacts two ships — MSC Seaside and MSC Armonia — that were previously scheduled to sail in the region during this time period. Meanwhile for the Summer 2020 Season, MSC Cruises has previously announced the temporary halting to its current ship operation until July 31 in the other regions where the Company operates.
New Health & Safety Protocol:
MSC Cruises also announced a new, comprehensive and enhanced health & safety protocol is being developed in collaboration with relevant national health authorities and with the support of a team of external medical experts. This protocol will cover all aspects of the cruise, starting with the booking phase and all the way through to disembarkation and the return home. It will also include all aspects of life on board and the precautionary measures will ensure the health and wellbeing of guests and crew, including enhanced sanitation measures, enhanced medical facilities and health screenings for guests and crew. The full details of these new precautionary health and safety measures will be announced in the coming days.
MSC also said it will add Port Canaveral as a new homeport and to be offering year-round sailings aboard two of its modern and elegant cruise ships — MSC Seaside (starting this November) and MSC Divina (beginning in Spring 2021).
Highlights of MSC Cruises’ sailings from Port Canaveral:
- MSC Seaside will sail a mix of 3-, 4- and 7-night cruises starting November 2020 through March 2021, visiting George Town, Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; and Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.
- MSC Divina will replace MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral come March 2021, continuing the 3-, 4- and 7- night cruises through November 2021, George Town, Cozumel, Nassau and Ocean Cay.
