New Emerald Waterways Star-Ship Addition
Cruise January 20, 2020
Emerald Waterways has unveiled a new addition to its Star-Ship fleet, together with a brand-new European itinerary travelling through the Netherlands and Belgium.
The new itinerary has a stop in Hasselt for the first time, as well as Amsterdam, Antwerp and Rotterdam across 10 days. The new ship, Emerald Luna, is set to sail in spring 2021 offering a wealth of culturally immersive itineraries along the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
The 180-passenger vessel is the ninth in the Emerald Waterways Star-Ship fleet and the eighth to grace Europe’s iconic waterways. It promises all the innovative and contemporary Star-Ship features including the signature indoor heated pool that seamlessly transforms into an evening cinema, the panoramic Sun Deck and beautifully appointed suites and staterooms.
Each Star-Ship boasts a wealth of amenities that would be equal to those found in a world-class hotel, with the suites including ingenious all-weather balcony systems from which guests can enjoy views of the passing scenery, an infotainment system, luxurious toiletries and a hotel-style bed.
Also brand-new for 2021, is the 10-Day Springtime Delights itinerary, travelling through The Netherlands and Belgium starting from $4,320 per person on the Emerald Dawn Star-Ship* (based on April 1, 2021 departure). Highlights of the sailing include visiting the Keukenhof Gardens in Amsterdam when the beautiful tulips are in full bloom, a guided walking tour of Antwerp – renowned for its culinary delights, and being amazed by Rotterdam’s impressive architecture during an included EmeraldPLUS experience.
In addition, new for 2021 is the enhanced 8-Day Legendary Rhine and Moselle itinerary, travelling from Mainz to Bernkastel, taking in Wiesbaden, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, Cochem and Trier (All Germany). It is enhanced with new EmeraldPLUS experiences, including a Rotterdam architecture tour with MarktHal visit, and a guided tour of a quaint Belgian village with a local tasting. For those who like things to move at a slightly faster pace, embark on an EmeraldACTIVE guided hike to Neiderwalddenkmal. Plus, you can take part in four brand-new included excursions, enjoy a walking tour of Wiesbaden, a visit to Eberbach Abbey in the Rheingau Region and tours of Cochem and Marksburg Castles. Price starts from $3,725 per person on the Emerald Dawn Star-Ship* (based on June 25, 2021 departure).
“We are delighted that the Emerald Waterways portfolio continues to grow," said David Winterton, Emerald Waterways Director of Marketing & Global Brand Curator. "The new Star-Ship is to be built this year in order to increase capacity to accommodate the global demand for Rhine, Main and Danube itineraries.”
The new river ship – Emerald Luna – and the new itinerary both feature in the new European Cruises 2021 brochure available today. Featuring over 18 sailings across destinations including Black Forest, Belgrade, and Rotterdam.
Emerald Waterways is offering 2021 river cruises at 2020 prices for a limited time only, with generous savings up to $850 per couple plus $340 per cabin to spend on board on additional holiday treats across their collection of 2021 European river cruises.
All prices include relevant discounts, return flights, transfers, the cruises as stated above, all tipping and gratuities, all on board meals and selected drinks**, excursions and experiences.
