New Details for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Cruise Jim Byers September 01, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced new details surrounding the resumption of its sailing operations.
The official statement, delivered by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa, is as follows:
“We have been planning our anticipated return to sea for October; however, as we continue to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and communicate with the Bahamian government on their plans to allow leisure guests to return, we have determined that a further extension is in the best interest of our guests and crew. At this time, we plan to resume operations November 4, 2020 onboard Grand Celebration and March 3, 2021, onboard Grand Classica.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have remained one of the few cruise lines that reported no cases of the virus onboard our ships. We have also followed all guidelines, including adhering to strict requirements for onboard crew members, and installed the highest safety protocols in the industry across our fleet. While it is disappointing that we are unable to sail as planned, we believe this decision will ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew. We will continue to work closely with the CDC, as well as the World Health Organization, as we prepare to return to Grand Bahama Island and Nassau.
We appreciate the patience of our partners and crew, and we look forward to welcoming guests back onboard soon.”
