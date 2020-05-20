Last updated: 11:32 AM ET, Wed May 20 2020

NCLH Suspends July Operations For Its Three Brands

Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line Jim Byers May 20, 2020

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Explorer in Bilbao, Spain
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Explorer in Bilbao, Spain.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.has announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between July 1 and July 31, 2020 for its three cruise brands.

The voyage suspension contributes to global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Company will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta flight approaches St Maarten

When Can You Travel to the Caribbean Again?

Destination & Tourism
US Customs and Border Protection

Trudeau Keeps US/Canada Border Crossings Closed

Airlines & Airports
Sunrise on the Norwegian Bliss

NCL Extends Peace of Mind Plan, Extends Agent Bonus Commission

Cruise
the American Harmony

US Cruise Companies Hope to Start Operations as Early as June

Cruise

Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates between July 1 and July 31, 2020 on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line

For more Cruise News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
the American Harmony

US Cruise Companies Hope to Start Operations as Early as June

American Cruise Lines

AmaWaterways Launches Wine River Cruises E-Brochure

Silversea Extends Commission Protection, Relaxed Cancellation Policy

Scenic Group Halts Cruising Through August 31

Richard Meadows Leaves Seabourn Cruises After 30-Plus Years

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS