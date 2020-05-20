NCLH Suspends July Operations For Its Three Brands
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.has announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between July 1 and July 31, 2020 for its three cruise brands.
The voyage suspension contributes to global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Company will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.
Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates between July 1 and July 31, 2020 on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.
