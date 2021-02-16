Last updated: 10:21 AM ET, Tue February 16 2021

NCLH Cancels Cruise Line Voyages Through May 31, 2021

Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line Jim Byers February 16, 2021

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Explorer in Bilbao, Spain
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, on Tuesday announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages as the company continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The suspension now includes all voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking through May 31, 2021.

NCLH "will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited," officials said.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

