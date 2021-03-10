NCL Releases Spring Voyage Vacations for 2022 and Beyond
March 10, 2021
Whether a seasoned cruiser or a first timer at sea, Norwegian Cruise Line is making it easier to plan for that long-awaited spring voyage vacation for 2022 and beyond.
For guests looking to visit tropical destinations alongside the Mexican Riviera or Mediterranean or the many destinations that have been fleeting during this time, Norwegian is offering a variety or warm-weather itineraries and value-driven specials to provide guests with more options and flexibility to book their dream cruise with NCL.
- Mexican Riviera Voyages on Norwegian Bliss: During March and April 2022, NCL is offering 7-day Mexican Riviera sailings on Norwegian Bliss, departing from Los Angeles with calls to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. One of the newest innovative ships in the NCL fleet, Norwegian Bliss features a few brand exclusive experiences including one of the largest speedways at sea along with an open-air laser tag arena, and Broadway-caliber entertainment.
- Caribbean and Bermuda Sailings on Norwegian Joy: Throughout spring 2022, Norwegian Joy will offer sunny Caribbean and Bermuda cruises departing from Miami and New York City, with calls to the Company’s private resort area in Belize – Harvest Caye, and Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda. Norwegian Joy was the first ship in the world to feature the brand’s now iconic Speedway at sea, as well as premiere an on-board open-air laser tag arena. Other entertainment offerings available include Broadway-caliber productions and a dedicated nearly 10,000 square-foot Galaxy Pavilion featuring a variety of virtual and augmented reality experiences.
- Mediterranean Cruises on Norwegian Epic: In April 2022, Norwegian Epic will sail a mix of 3 and 7-day Mediterranean voyages with embarkation ports in Barcelona and Rome, sailing to picturesque ports, including Ajaccio, Corsica, Naples, Italy, Cannes, France, and Palma, Majorca, among others.
- Free Air /2nd guest flies free: NCL is making it easier for travelers to get to their cruise destination with free airfare for the second guest when the first guest purchases a full promotional airfare on the same reservation. Offer valid on 4+ night or longer voyages beginning May 1, 2021 and beyond.
- NCL’s 30% Off, Plus Take All Free Sale: Offer provides guests with more value where they can receive 30% off a voyage on any ship, plus all five Free-at-Sea offers including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free WiFi and discounted rates for friends and family - a value of more than $2,900.
- NCL’s CruseFirst Program: Certificates offers guests flexibility and value where they can receive a $300 value certificate for the cost of $150, which also allows them three years from purchase date to apply their certificate to any new reservation across NCL’s award-winning 17-ship fleet visiting more than 300 destinations worldwide. CruiseFirst certificates are combinable with nearly all public promotions.
Now through March 31, 2021, to provide additional support to travel partners, advisors will receive a Wave season $50 gift card bonus on the purchase of each CruiseFirst certificate. Advisors will also receive full commission on the reservation of the new booking made using the CruiseFirst certificate. Commissions will be paid based on NCL’s standard commission policy.
