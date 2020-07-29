NCL Holdings Extends Cruise Suspension For Three Brands
Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line Jim Byers July 29, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between October 1 and October 31, 2020 for its three cruise brands.
In an effort to provide additional transparency, beginning in August, NCLH plans to provide an update at the end of each month regarding the status of voyage suspensions, including any potential extensions.
The company recently announced a collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group to develop enhanced cruise health and safety standards in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Healthy Sail Panel is comprised of top experts in public health, infectious disease, biosecurity, hospitality and maritime operations, and is tasked with collaboratively developing recommendations for cruise lines to advance their public health response to COVID-19, improve safety, and achieve readiness for the safe resumption of operations.
NCLH will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. government and global public health authorities to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.
Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS