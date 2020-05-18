NCL Extends Peace of Mind Plan, Extends Agent Bonus Commission
Cruise Norwegian Cruise Line Jim Byers May 18, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its valuable Peace of Mind policy.
"Providing our guests and travel partners with more reassurance, now for any voyage through Nov. 30, 2020, guests are free to cancel anytime up to 48 hours in advance of embarkation," NCL officials said. "Anyone choosing to cancel via our Peace of Mind policy will receive a full refund in the form of an FCC to be used for sailings that embark through Dec. 31, 2022. This policy applies to individual and group bookings only. If you would like additional details, feel free to access our FAQs here.
"Beyond our Peace of Mind policy, which helps support our travel partners with their clients to book with confidence, we’ve also introduced incentives, offers, and new itineraries to help them drive demand including:
- Offering a 20% discount through May 31, 2020, on all sailings from October 2020 through December 2022 when a guest uses their FCC
- We’ve extended our 5% bonus commission for travel partners through May 31, 2020
- Adding more value with cruises starting from $199 where guests can receive five free offers including free open bar, specialty dining, excursions, WiFi and children sail free on any category stateroom
Through May 20, 2020, offering free airfare for cruises in Alaska, Europe and Hawaii
Introducing a Memorial Day Sale for new bookings made from May 21-31, where in addition to the five free offers mentioned above, guests who sail on voyages from January 2021 and beyond and book a balcony category stateroom and higher, receive an added up to $200 OBC, which is a total value of up to more than $3,000
Opening for sale a year’s worth of itineraries from 2021-2023, offering 20 new destinations and sailing all seven continents, including Antarctica
