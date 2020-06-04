MSC Extends Shutdown But Adds Mid-Summer Cruises
As the world continues to face the challenges of the pandemic and with significant travel restrictions still in place in many regions, MSC Cruises has announced that it will further extend the temporary fleet-wide halt of its cruise operation through to 31 July 2020.
MSC Cruises Canada is offering guests affected by the cancelled cruises up until 31 July, a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 125% of their cruise fare which can applied to a future cruise of their choice – on any ship, for any itinerary – through to the end of 2021. Guests will be able to redeem their FCC voucher starting from 26 June to reschedule their cruise to a time that suits them.
In addition, for all guests who are currently booked with MSC Cruises Canada between August 1 and October 31, 2020 the company also announced that these bookings will now be covered under an extension of its MSC Cruises Assurance Program, which allows fuests to reschedule their cruise to a future departure date through to Dec. 31, 2021 up to 48-hours prior to the original cruise departure.
On Thursday the Swiss-based cruise line reconfirmed its full Summer Program for 2021[1], starting in March 2021, which will include two new ships currently under construction and a series of new or enriched itineraries and homeports.
“While today we have taken the difficult decision to further extend the halt of operations of all our ships, it is important that we also look ahead as we know that our customers are dreaming of travel and are wanting to plan their holidays for next year," said Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises. "For this reason, we have now also confirmed our full summer program for 2021.”
“Shorter-term,” said Onorato, “our ships will return to service only when the time is right, in phases and by region, and following guidance from the relevant national and international health and other regulatory authorities and the support of a new operating protocol especially focused on health and safety, which we will announce soon. This way, gradually, all of our ships will return to sea between then and the beginning of our summer 2021 season.”
Below are key highlights of MSC Cruises Summer 2021 program, which features all 17 vessels currently part of the Company’s fleet as well as the two new ships currently still under construction, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Seashore, for a total of 19.
MSC Cruises’ summer 2021 program offers guests a huge amount of choice and flexibility, so whatever a guest needs from their holiday there is something for everyone to book with confidence.
- A cruise length to suit everyone from mini-cruises of 3 or 4-nights, standard 7-night cruises to longer cruises of 9, 11 and 14-nights
- With 19 ships to choose from guests can opt for more traditional, charming ships to larger and modern ships with an abundance of outdoor space
- An unparalleled number of embarkation ports so that guests can find the one that is most convenient and easily connected to them however they like to travel
In addition to a tempting array of destinations, MSC Cruises’ ships offer a rich and enjoyable onboard experience with an award-winning family offering, world-class entertainment, superb international dining experiences all on board glamourous, modern ships with comfortable and spacious cabins, plenty of public spaces and cutting-edge technology. Not forgetting the exclusive MSC Yacht Club on Fantasia, Meraviglia and Seaside class ships, for those guests looking for even more personal service and private facilities.
[1] Summer 2021 Program runs from March to November 2021
