MSC Cruises Canada Adopts "Cruise Assurance" Program
Cruise MSC Cruises March 10, 2020
MSC Cruises Canada has launched a new program to assure customers about their trips.
"At MSC Cruises we’re closely monitoring the ongoing evolution of coronavirus (COVID-19) and as the situation evolves reviewing our own policies with our guests in mind," officials said on Tuesday. "Effective March 10, MSC Cruises Canada is launching its Cruise Assurance program, providing guests with greater flexibility for existing and new reservations between now and July 31, 2020."
With the new program, for sailings on or before July 31, 2020, guests booked through MSC Cruises Canada have the option to cancel their existing reservation up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid. The Future Cruise Credit can be applied to any future cruise of their choice departing on or before December 31, 2021.
Guests booked directly with MSC Cruises Canada or through one of its travel partners in Canada, who are interested in participating in MSC’s Cruise Assurance program should work with their preferred travel advisor or for more information on the Cruise Assurance program, visit https://www.msccruises.ca/cruise-deals/cruise-assurance-program
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS