MSC Cruises Canada Adopts "Cruise Assurance" Program; Celestyal Updates Policy
Cruise MSC Cruises Jim Byers March 10, 2020
MSC Cruises Canada has launched a new program to assure customers about their trips.
"At MSC Cruises we’re closely monitoring the ongoing evolution of coronavirus (COVID-19) and as the situation evolves reviewing our own policies with our guests in mind," officials said on Tuesday. "Effective March 10, MSC Cruises Canada is launching its Cruise Assurance program, providing guests with greater flexibility for existing and new reservations between now and July 31, 2020."
With the new program, for sailings on or before July 31, 2020, guests booked through MSC Cruises Canada have the option to cancel their existing reservation up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid. The Future Cruise Credit can be applied to any future cruise of their choice departing on or before December 31, 2021.
Guests booked directly with MSC Cruises Canada or through one of its travel partners in Canada, who are interested in participating in MSC’s Cruise Assurance program should work with their preferred travel advisor or for more information on the Cruise Assurance program, visit https://www.msccruises.ca/cruise-deals/cruise-assurance-program
In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Celestyal Cruises, the award-winning, number one choice for travellers to the Greek Islands and the Mediterranean, has launched a “Peace of Mind Policy*” to include current bookings for travel between now and June 30, 2020.
Customers are able to alter their plans up to seven days prior to the sailing date without incurring cancellation fees. They will receive a 100% future cruise credit that can then be applied towards a 2020 or 2021 cruise. This is addition to any new cruise bookings made between now and April 30, 2020 for travel during 2020-2021, which can also be changed up to seven days prior to the sailing date without incurring any penalty or cancellation fees.
Guests sailing on the March 14, 2020 seven-night Three Continents Cruise and March 16, 2020 four-night Iconic Aegean sailing may also take advantage of the “Peace of Mind Policy*” despite being within seven days of departure. To put travelers’ minds at further ease, Celestyal has announced that it will extend its “Big Cruise Sale” until April 30, 2020. “Big Cruise Sale” fares start as low as $1,259** per person on the all-inclusive Eclectic Aegean seven-night itinerary and can now be secured for the reduced deposit of just $50 per stateroom.
Celestyal is also recognizing guests that wish to continue with their current vacation plans and don’t change their original bookings from now through June 30, 2020 with a special onboard spending credit of up to 100 Euros for seven-night cruises. This credit can be applied to a wide number of experiences such as additional shore excursions, spa treatments, enhanced platinum drinks menu, ala carte menu selections or specialty restaurant dining.
Celestyal is also offering 15% discounts on onboard purchases (excluding casino and retail purchase) allowing for the onboard spending credit to stretch even further.
“At Celestyal Cruises, we understand that these uncertain times can be unsettling, but we are optimistic about the future and we want to allow our guests to be reassured and feel comfortable in carrying on with their existing vacation plans or making future travel plans, whilst also recognizing that some guests may need to change their plans too,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer. “We believe that our ‘Peace of Mind Policy’ along with extending the booking period for our ‘Big Cruise Sale,’ lower deposits and onboard spending credits and discounts will put our guests minds at ease and provide them with the flexibility they need in order to plan going forward."
