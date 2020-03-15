More Cruise Changes and Cancellations: RCCL, Cunard and Holland America
Cruise Holland America Line Jim Byers March 15, 2020
The list of cruise cancellations has grown again.
Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line and Cunard have all announced temporary stoppages in some service.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which operates Royal Caribbean International, Silversea, Celebrity and other cruise lines, announced that it is suspending cruising in the United States for 30 days.
Cunard announced that it is pausing new North American departures for a month-long period, effective Saturday, March 14 through Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Holland America Line said it pausing global cruise operations of its 14 ships for 30 days, impacting sailings scheduled to depart through April 14. Officials said the move is due to the continued port closures and travel restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and that the decision was made using an abundance of caution.
Meanwhile,
“We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country, and this is our part to play,” RCCL officials said. “So, beginning at midnight tonight, we are pausing the fleet's US sailings for 30 days.
“We are reaching out to our guests to help them work through this disruption to their vacations, and we are truly sorry for their inconvenience. We are also communicating with our crew to work out the issues this decision presents for them. We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption.
“Our business is providing great vacations and creating great memories. We look forward to getting back to work as soon as we can.”
"These are unprecedented times, and while no guests or crew have tested positive for COVID-19 on any of our ships, we must take a leadership position as a global citizen and ensure that we are doing everything we can to help stabilize the situation," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We know this decision will be disappointing and also inconvenience guests currently in transit, and for that we sincerely apologize. All of us at Holland America Line are fully committed to supporting all our guests through this change.
"Holland America Line operates 14 ships on all seven continents and we thank all of our guests, travel advisor partners, employees and business partners for their support during this challenging time," added Ashford. "We look forward to welcoming our guests back on board soon."
Three cruises that were scheduled to depart this weekend are now cancelled. Booked guests and their travel advisors are in the process of being notified. Guests on these three cruises cancelled this weekend will receive a 100% refund and 100% Future Cruise Credit.
The cancelled cruises are:
- Oosterdam: originally scheduled to embark Saturday, March 14 in San Diego, California.
- Nieuw Amsterdam: originally scheduled to embark Saturday, March 14 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Koningsdam: originally scheduled to embark Sunday, March 15, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Any guests on back-to-back cruises beyond the dates above will now need to disembark the ship.
Other voyages that are currently in progress are planned to debark as follows:
- Eurodam: March 18 in San Diego, California, as scheduled.
- Veendam: March 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as scheduled.
- Zuiderdam: March 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as scheduled.
- Maasdam: March 20 in Hilo, Hawaii. This is a change from the scheduled disembarkation in San Diego, California, on April 3.
- Zaandam: March 21 in San Antonio, Chile as scheduled.
- Volendam: March 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as scheduled.
- Amsterdam: March 24 in Freemantle, Australia. This is a change from the scheduled disembarkation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 12.
- Rotterdam: March 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as scheduled.
Any guests on back-to-back cruises beyond the dates above will need to disembark.
Ships not currently in service due to previous cancellations are: Nieuw Statendam, Noordam and Westerdam.
Guests who have booked their own air should first contact their airline to make ticket changes. Holland America Line will rebook all guests who purchased their air through the Flight Ease program and will endeavor to help others who booked their own air if they are encountering issues.
Guests currently booked on cruises beyond this weekend that will now not be operating will receive a communication from Holland America Line in the coming days regarding their options.
To fully support guests on the cruises that were cancelled for this weekend and who are in transit, Holland America Line kindly requests that all those booked on cruises next week or later do not call reservations for assistance this weekend as hold times are expected to be very long. The line will be automatically working through the bookings of all impacted guests based on departure date and will send communications in the coming week regarding their options. We sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding.
Recognizing the vital role travel advisors play in the success of the cruise industry, Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the Future Cruise Credits when guests rebook.
Cunard said that guests impacted directly are being contacted regarding their voyage and their options.
“Throughout this COVID-19 situation that has now turned into a global pandemic, we have implemented enhanced levels of screening, monitoring and sanitation protocols to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve,” officials said. “While Cunard has not had a diagnosed case linked to our operation, we realize this situation is dynamic and is larger than the cruise industry alone, and we will continue to do our part to support public officials to manage and contain this unprecedented public health challenge.”
Cancellations/temporary stoppages also have been announced by Disney, AmaWaterways, Scenic, Viking, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Avalon Waterways and others.
