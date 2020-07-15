Join RCL Group for Latest "Coffee Chat" with CEO Richard Fain Today
Royal Caribbean wants you to know they’re there for agents during COVID and is inviting agents to join this week’s “Coffee Chat” with Royal Caribbean SVP Sales and Trade Support Vicki Freed on Wednesday, July 15th at noon ET.. This week will be Freed’s 19th “Coffee Chat”, which aim to Inspire, Educate and Inform agents.
“RCL cares about travel advisors and it’s important for us to stay connected with them and our travel partners,” says Freed. “Our goal is to welcome, inspire and then provide an update which might mean a new piece of technology. We feature an agent each week in a Vicki’s Tip that demonstrates an idea to connect with their clients during this pause. We also have guest speakers which this Wednesday will be Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of RCL Group.”
Fain will speak to the issues agents and partners are concerned about most, including the cruise line’s recently announced “Healthy Sail” program. The chat will not be focused on deals, as that’s something Freed says agents can get information from their representatives.
“We want to keep our travel advisors motivated with tips along with the support they get on a local level from their SAM (Strategic Account Manager),” says Freed. “We like to provide our valued travel partners with information about our business that helps inspire and educate them about Royal Caribbean.”
