John Downey, President of Hurtigruten LIVE on FB Today
Cruise Hurtigruten May 25, 2020
John Downey, President of Hurtigruten Cruises (America's) will be TravelPulse Canada's guest on FB LIVE today at 12:30pm ET.
Downey has been in his position since 2019 and is responsible for commercial growth strategy in collaboration with the company’s senior leadership team. During these trying times, we'll talk to him about changes to that stategy and is plans for how the comapany will recover.
Tune in to our TravelPulse Canada Facebook page tomorrow at 12:30pm to watch us live.
For more information on Hurtigruten
