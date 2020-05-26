Last updated: 06:57 AM ET, Tue May 26 2020

John Downey, President of Hurtigruten LIVE on FB Today

Cruise Hurtigruten May 25, 2020

John Downey, Hurtigruten
PHOTO: John Downey, Hurtigruten (photo courtesy Hurtigruten)

John Downey, President of Hurtigruten Cruises (America's) will be TravelPulse Canada's guest on FB LIVE today at 12:30pm ET.

Downey has been in his position since 2019 and is responsible for commercial growth strategy in collaboration with the company’s senior leadership team. During these trying times, we'll talk to him about changes to that stategy and is plans for how the comapany will recover.

Tune in to our TravelPulse Canada Facebook page tomorrow at 12:30pm to watch us live.

Hurtigruten's John Downey and TravelPulse Canada"s John Kirk

Hurtigruten Thanks Agents in our Live Facebook Chat

