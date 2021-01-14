Jann Arden Joins Scenic Cruises For Rhine River Voyage
Scenic is excited to announce it is partnering with acclaimed Canadian musician, actor and author, Jann Arden, for an unforgettable sailing on the Rhine River.
The truly all-inclusive, eight-day Rhine Highlights itinerary aboard the 163-passenger Scenic Jasper departs Basel on April 25, 2022 and sails along the most scenic stretches of the Rhine, punctuated by timeless towns and historic castles - all with Ms. Arden as special guest host. Amsterdam is the final port on May 2.
Pricing for the sailing starts at $5,595CAD per person, double occupancy. Guests who book by March 31, 2021 can fly for $495CAD per person and if paying in full 12 months prior to the cruise, guests can also take advantage of special Super Early Bird savings of an additional 10% off published fares.
"To say that I’m excited about our upcoming Scenic river cruise in April of 2022 would be a giant understatement,” said Arden. “This world-class luxury river cruise, with yours truly, serenading you past some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, will certainly be a one-of-a-kind experience. Join me for a wonderful, whimsical journey through Europe and let your worries float away.”
Known for captivating audiences with heartfelt music, entertaining with quick wit, and sharing written word in a boldly honest voice, Ms. Arden will treat guests to three exclusive experiences during the sailing: an opening night welcome reception; an autograph signing; and an intimate onboard evening concert. From her most recent musical release, Hits & Other Gems to writing five award-winning books and starring in CTV’s hit original comedy series, JANN, Arden is a Canadian original – a brilliant multi-dimensional talent.
All of these memorable experiences are in addition to an itinerary that begins in Basel and offers the opportunity to explore such numerous picturesque ports as: Strasbourg, known for its Old Town with half-timbered houses; the 2,000 year-old spa town of Baden-Baden with its thermal baths; historic Heidelberg, with its venerable University and castle ruins; and Cologne, where guests can get into a royal mindset with a tour of Schloss Drachenburg, a mixture of villa, mansion and castle, built in only two years.
Scenic’s exclusive Scenic Enrich program, included on every Scenic river sailing, showcases a private evening concert at Rastatt Palace, the oldest Baroque palace on the Upper Rhine. Guests along with Ms. Arden, end their sailing with two days in Amsterdam, with touring choices that include cruising the iconic canals, guided cycling on the ships E-bikes, or venturing off to explore the charming towns of Volendam and Edam.
“To be able to offer our guests an unforgettable experience sailing one of the most picturesque rivers in the world, and to have a Canadian treasure like Jann Arden aboard, all at truly all-inclusive fares, only adds to the extraordinary guest experience for which Scenic is known,” said Lisa McCaskill, VP sales and marketing, Scenic Canada.
The 5-star Scenic Space-Ships offer all-inclusive luxury experiences - from private butler service and unlimited complimentary beverages and spirits including mini-bar re-stocked daily, to six on-board dining options and a wellness area and fitness center. And guests will never have to reach for the wallet or purse as everything (except a haircut or massage) is included: tips and gratuities, expert local guides, all Scenic Freechoice activities that allow for a more personalized vacation, plus Scenic Enrich events which are exclusive to Scenic and its guests.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 35-year history to include award-winning, all-inclusive river and ocean cruises and handcrafted land tours that take participants to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations. Since 2008, Scenic has offered river cruises in Europe, SE Asia, Russia and Egypt on its 15 Space-Ships. In 2019, Scenic introduced the world’s first luxury Discovery Yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse.
