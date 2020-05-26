Hurtigruten Thanks Agents in our Live Facebook Chat
Cruise Hurtigruten Jim Byers May 26, 2020
A strong commitment to the environment. A firm belief in gender equality. And fabulous cruises to amazing destinations.
John Downey, Hurtigruten cruises’ Seattle-based president, took part in our TravelPulse Canada LIVE Facebook chat on Tuesday, where he chatted with Editor-in-Chief John Kirk.
Downey said he was “incredibly impressed” by how his organization handled the COVID-19 situation, bringing their crew and guests home and not having a single coronavirus outbreak on their ships.
“The team is incredibly optimistic,“ he said. “We’re excited about the time we cruise again with our guests.”
Downey said Hurtigruten will have limited operations along the Norwegian coast this summer and will cruise to Antarctica later this year.
“We have a ton of flexibility on our bookings and re-bookings. We’re trying to be as flexible and easy as we can so consumers can cruise at the right time.”
Hurtigruten started as a ferry company in Norway in 1893. Operating north of the Arctic Circle, they were able to easily see the effects of climate change.
“We could see icebergs melting in front of our eyes,” Downey said. “We realized we needed to make changes.”
Hurtigruten switched from heavy fuel oil to cleaner burning fuels to reduce partciculates in the air. They also helped design and build the world’s first hybrid electric cruise ship, which launched last year and reduces fuel consumption by 20%. Another ship is on the way, Downey explained.
In addition to electric hybrid ships, Hurtigruten uses waste from fish processing plants and also liquefied natural gas to run its fleet of ships.
“Our goal is to be carbon neutral,” he said.
Hurtigruten also is a strong believer in hiring women all over the company.
The 2019 She Index, which measures diversity in the workplace around the world, put Hurtigruten in the 11th spot out of 91 spots worldwide, he said.
“We’re incredibly proud of the gender balance we have in our organization.”
Downey finished his chat by thanking travel agents and advisors.
“I can’t express how important they are to us,” he said. “We know the travel advisor community has gone through a very rough period, and we’re here to support each and every one of you.”
For more information on Hurtigruten
For more Cruise News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS