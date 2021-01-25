Hurtigruten Offers $500 Deposits For National Plan a Vacation Day
Cruise Hurtigruten Jim Byers January 25, 2021
Hurtigruten, the world's leading expedition cruise line, is giving travellers the ability to book future sailings in honour of National Plan a Vacation Day with $500 deposits.
Now, explorers don't need to wait to cross bucket list destinations off of their list this year and can discover savings on itineraries to The British Isles, Norway, Antarctica and more. Guests can reserve a future sailing with only a $500 deposit when they book between January 25th – January 29th online at https://www.hurtigruten.com/offers/Plan_for_Adventure/ or by phone at 1-866-679-8305.
"We understand the strong traveller demand to set sail once again and there's no better time to plan for the future than on National Plan a Vacation Day," says John Downey, President of the Americas for Hurtigruten. "This limited time offer allows guests the opportunity to book a sailing to a variety of destinations offering unique experiences hand-crated by our expert team."
Travellers can discover new destinations with savings on expedition cruises to some of the world's most extraordinary areas and on select itineraries, experience the world's first hybrid electric-powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. Destinations available for booking with only a $500 deposit include:
The British Isles – Travellers can explore the wild beauty and historic sites including Scotland's most scenic castles and Viking settlements, the Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and Inner and Outer Hebrides as well as the Scottish Highlands. Guest will enjoy a rugged landscape and nature as well as a look into the area's distilleries and traditions.
Norway – Recognized as Hurtigruten's Destination of the Year 2021, explorers who travel to Norway can expect days filled with adventures hand-selected from a local team of experts. Drawing from Norwegian heritage, both the coastal and expedition itinerary options are steeped in culture, connecting guests with the warmth of community the destination is known for.
Antarctica – Explorers are invited to embark on a polar excursion with the leader in exploration travel. A seasoned and passionate team will take guests to the most unique and remote place on earth to discover the frozen wilderness on land and at sea. Travellers can embrace sustainable travel as they get a deeper understanding of the fragile ecosystem while aboard one of the greenest fleet's newest hybrid electric powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen.
Travellers ready to celebrate National Plan a Vacation Day can book online at https://www.hurtigruten.com/offers/Plan_for_Adventure/ by calling Hurtigruten at 1-866-679-8305.
