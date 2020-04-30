Last updated: 07:16 AM ET, Thu April 30 2020

Hurtigruten Offering Virtual Vacations to the Antarctica

Cruise Hurtigruten April 30, 2020

Cruise Ship Naming in Antarctica
Hurtigruten,is offering a series of virtual adventures to the end of the Earth, the Antarctica. Clients can now set foot on the most unique and remote place on Earth by recreating a vacation to Antarctica at home with these virtual experiences. Antarctica is home to millions of penguins and is the feeding ground for thousands of whales. It is a continent dedicated to science and peace and is protected by the Antarctic Treaty of 1959.

Lower your home air conditioning, grab a jacket, some comfy socks, and get ready to experience Antarctica at home.

Virtual Experiences

- Get to know your MS Roald Amundsen cruise, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, with this dynamic walk around your ship.

- Learn why experience Antarctica with Hurtigruten here

- Experience the magic of a total solar Eclipse in Antarctica virtually here

- Get the Antarctica virtual experience up close and personal here.

- Live the Antarctica experience with Hurtigruten here

- Lastly, experience you can experience Antarctica and other amazing destinations like Norway, Iceland, and Greenland, virtually with Hurtigruten here.

