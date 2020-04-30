Hurtigruten Offering Virtual Vacations to Antarctica
Cruise Hurtigruten April 30, 2020
Hurtigruten,is offering a series of virtual adventures to the end of the Earth, Antarctica. Clients can now set foot on the most unique and remote place on Earth by recreating a vacation to Antarctica at home with these virtual experiences. Antarctica is home to millions of penguins and is the feeding ground for thousands of whales. It is a continent dedicated to science and peace and is protected by the Antarctic Treaty of 1959.
Lower your home air conditioning, grab a jacket, some comfy socks, and get ready to experience Antarctica at home.
Virtual Experiences
- Get to know your MS Roald Amundsen cruise, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, with this dynamic walk around your ship.
- Learn why experience Antarctica with Hurtigruten here
- Experience the magic of a total solar Eclipse in Antarctica virtually here
- Get the Antarctica virtual experience up close and personal here.
- Live the Antarctica experience with Hurtigruten here
- Lastly, experience you can experience Antarctica and other amazing destinations like Norway, Iceland, and Greenland, virtually with Hurtigruten here.
