HAL Cancels Alaska, Europe and Canada for 2020, RCI Extends Cruise With Confidence Plan
Cruise Royal Caribbean International Jim Byers May 06, 2020
Two major cruise lines have made changes due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis.
With travel restrictions continuing for the near future due to global health concerns, Holland America Line has decided to extend its pause of global cruise operations and cancel all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020.
Sunwing Extends Suspension: WestJet Talks About FutureAirlines & Airports
Cancun, Quintana Roo Region Expects to Welcome Tourists in JuneDestination & Tourism
In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage from Boston, Massachusetts, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that was scheduled to depart on Oct. 3, 2020. Holland America Line had previously cancelled all 2020 Land+Sea Journeys, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.
"As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times, the best decision right now is to extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "While this is very disappointing and we never want to let our guests down, as soon as it makes sense we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about."
All guests, or their travel advisors, will automatically be notified if their cruise departure has been cancelled.
Guests Automatically Receive Future Cruise Credit
Those with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled, and all guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit per person as follows:
Paid in Full: Those who had paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line.
Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive a Future Cruise Credit of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise. The minimum Future Cruise Credit is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.
The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.
Full Refund Option Also Available
Guests who prefer a 100% refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences form to indicate this preference no later than June 15, 2020.
Due to the unprecedented volume of bookings impacted by cancellations, Holland America Line asks for guests' patience and understanding regarding the time needed to work through processing refunds and FCCs.
Recognizing the vital role travel advisors play in the success of the cruise industry, Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the Future Cruise Credits when their clients rebook.
Holland America Line will continue to monitor the global health situation and evaluate the best time to begin sailing again. Additional details will be shared as they are available.
Changes also were announced by Royal Caribbean on Wednesday. To provide peace of mind in vacation planning, Royal Caribbean Group said it's extending its “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022.
For new and existing bookings created by August 1, 2020, guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a full credit of the cruise fare for a future cruise through April 2022. The cruise company has also enhanced “Cruise with Confidence” with new rebooking options. The updates now available to travelers and their travel advisors include:
“Best Price Guarantee”: Guests can choose to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their cruise.
“Lift and Shift”: For ease and as close as 48 hours prior to sailing, travelers have the option to simply “lift and shift” their cruise to the same itinerary departing on a future date. The original price and promotional offer on the reservation will be protected, along with the length of the cruise and stateroom category.
“Guests are reacting positively to our Cruise with Confidence policy,” says RCL chairman and CEO Richard Fain, “because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.”
“Cruise with Confidence” applies to both existing cruise bookings and those made by August 1, 2020. In addition to easing concerns of booked guests, Fain says the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments are allowed.
“We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings,” says Fain, “because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility.”
The policy applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before April 2022 and across the company’s global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara. For individual brand policy details, including information on Silversea’s policy, please visit the cruise lines’ websites: Azamara: www.azamara.com/cruise-with-confidence, Celebrity: www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-with-confidence, Royal Caribbean: www.loyaltoyoualways.com/service/cruisewithconfidence1/ and Silversea: www.silversea.com/temporary-amendment-to-cancellation-policy.html.
Meanwhile,
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Holland America Line, Europe, Alaska, Canada
For more Cruise News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS