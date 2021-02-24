HAL and Princess Cancel Most Canadian Cruises, Carnival Extends Suspension
Cruise Carnival Cruise Line Jim Byers February 24, 2021
Major cruise suspensions were announced on Wednesday by Carnival, Holland America, Seabourn and Princess Cruises as the devastastion continues from COVID-19. Here's a roundup.
CARNIVAL
Carnival Cruise Line has notified booked guests and travel advisors that its pause in operations from U.S. ports has been extended through May 31, 2021.
A date for the return of guest cruising operations from U.S. ports has not yet been determined. Earlier in February, Carnival began providing more flexible options for guests booked into early summer so that they could cancel their reservation without penalty if they needed or wanted to make other plans. As it has done throughout the pause, Carnival is providing guests on cruises cancelled today the choice of a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.
“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”
HOLLAND AMERICA
As Holland America Line continues to review and assess its plans around the Canadian Transport Ministry's Interim Order that closed Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels, the company is extending its pause of cruise operations to now include all sailings that depart from or conclude in a Canadian port in 2021. This will include several Alaska, three Canada/New England and two Pacific Coastal cruises in summer and fall of this year. It also includes all Land+Sea Journeys.
At this time, Alaska cruises departing from mid-May and sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, are not being canceled. Discussions are underway with Canadian and United States government authorities to try to find a path forward to preserve these sailings. As more information is known, an announcement will be made. Guests on impacted Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys involving a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, gateway may not move to roundtrip Seattle cruises at this time, as these departures are not open for sale pending further announcements.
"Holland America Line, in alliance with our entire industry, is optimistic for the resumption of cruising around North America and worldwide," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "However, we must be practical in our approach by acknowledging the limitations put in place by the current Canadian order that requires us to cancel select sailings. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding and know that they, like us, are eager to see cruising begin again soon."
Cruises impacted by this pause in operation are:
- Alaska: Cruises through September 2021 to Alaska from all departure ports aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zuiderdam. This also includes any Land+Sea Journeys connected with canceled Alaska sailings.
- Pacific Coastal: Two sailings in early October aboard Koningsdam and Oosterdam.
- Canada/New England: Three cruises aboard Zaandam departing in September 2021.
All 2022 Alaska and Canada/New England cruises will operate as scheduled. The Canadian Interim Order expires Feb. 28, 2022.
Holland America Line is closely following the protocol set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and is preparing ships and implementing procedures to meet all requirements for approval to sail at the appropriate time.
Guests Automatically Rebooked in 2022 on Similar Cruise
Holland America Line is notifying guests and their travel advisors of their options. Guests on Alaska and Canada/New England canceled departures that are paid in full automatically will be rebooked on an equivalent cruise or Land+Sea Journey in 2022 at the fare paid for 2021 – with all cash and FCC funds moved to the new booking. No other action is needed when accepting the rebooked itinerary. Replacement 2022 booking confirmations will be automatically sent within 30 days of this announcement.
SEABOURN
Seabourn on Wednesday said it's cancelling its 2021 Alaska/British Columbia departures.
The company noted it is maintaining its optimism for the ultimate restart of travel while, in the meantime, continuing to take a practical approach in extending its current operational pause.
Seabourn cited the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order that closed Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels as for the Alaska season being cancelled.
The cancellation announcement applies to a total of 19 voyages scheduled aboard Seabourn Odyssey in summer 2021 between Vancouver, Canada and Juneau, Alaska, including one Pacific Coast voyage at the end of the season.
PRINCESS
As Princess Cruises continues to review and assess its operations as a result of the Canadian Transport Ministry's Interim Order that extends the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels, the company has found it necessary to cancel the following voyages:
Alaska seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruises, sailing between Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier)
Pacific Coastals that start or end in Vancouver, B.C.
Canadian Adventure sailing roundtrip from Southampton, UK
Princess is engaged with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska and Canada & New England 2021 cruise seasons. In the meantime, Princess has committed to operating the Kenai Princess Wilderness lodge along with McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel this summer and is currently working on vacation land package details that will be announced shortly.
"We share in our guests' disappointment over these cancelled voyages especially as we have been preparing our ships for our return to service," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska for more than 50 years and the incredible Last Frontier is part of our proud heritage. We understand, how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy. We are going to do all we can to help our business partners and the communities of Alaska."
For guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage who had paid in full, Princess will automatically rebook them to the same cruise or cruisetour in 2022. No action is required from guests or their travel advisors. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' 2021 fare on their 2022 cruise. Once Princess has completed the booking transfer, if the guest would prefer an alternative option, they can choose a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.
Guests not paid in full will automatically receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD).
FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by March 31, 2021 or guests who are not paid in full will automatically receive the Future Cruise Credit option.
Princess will transfer the commission earned by our travel advisors from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.
