Guest Column: Air Canada Vacations' Dana Gain Talks Cruising

It’s Monday morning. A worn-out looking customer is sitting in front of you with a familiar request: “I’d like to go somewhere warm, maybe the Caribbean. What do you suggest?” They watch you with a hopeful expression, waiting for you to announce the perfect solution. In this moment it’s tempting to ease into a discussion about the latest all-inclusive ITC promotion fresh from your inbox, seven days in the sun with everything included. It’s an easy sell, a quick sell, and you will know all the answers to their questions.
But today is different. Today you ask, “Have you ever considered a cruise?”
For many travel consultants, selling a cruise for the first time is a daunting prospect. It’s a more complicated booking. There are many itineraries and cruise lines to consider. Worse, taking the leap and having this conversation with a customer for the first time leaves you vulnerable to questions which you may not have the answers to (and at this point you suspect you actually have answers to none of them). Take heart, it’s not as difficult as you imagine. The objections you are likely to encounter are few.
“I can’t afford a cruise.” The truth is, cruising has become very affordable. It’s at least as accessible today as any land-based vacation package. This is supported by the fact that more Canadians than ever are choosing to cruise, accounting for more than 750,000 cruisers last year, according to CLIA, and the number continues to grow. “Before you decide, how about we take a look at a cruise option that I think you’ll get very excited about?”
“I’ll get seasick.” The mega ships of today are so large that it’s hard to notice the vessel is even moving. Stabilizers, the fin-like structures jutting out from the side of the ship to add stability, will help you to forget that you’re on a ship at all. If your customer is still hesitating, remind them that they are in port for at least half the cruise. You would be happy to select a busier itinerary offering more ports to visit, or alternatively a short 3- or 4-day cruise to get them started. If they’re looking for Europe, even better. Many European cruises are in port every day, since the ports themselves are closer together. This means they can visit as many as 7 cities in a 7-day European sailing, all test-drives for next year’s vacation.
“There’s nothing to do at sea.” Gone are the days of shuffleboard. The activities on today’s cruise ships are highly entertaining and are designed for all ages and types of audiences. Full agendas are developed for all days including those at sea including deck games, shows, trivia, shopping talks, pursuits for the athletically inclined, even bowling and rock climbing. You can do as much or as little as you like, but the options abound. Find out what your customer enjoyed most about last year’s vacation and you’re bound to find a parallel in the world of cruising.
“I’ll be confined, I won’t be able to get off the ship.” This is what we call a transition objection because at this point your customer is seriously considering a cruise. They have come to terms with their initial concerns and are now starting to imagine being on the cruise itself. Crucially, this objection signifies that they are on the precipice and you have the opportunity to tip the scales. Here’s where you talk about starting out with a shorter cruise so they can get their sea legs. Start with a shorter 3-day vacation over the weekend. Remind them that the short cruises go shorter distances and as such offer more time in port. You could leave on a Thursday, be in port all day Friday and Saturday, and be disembarking on Sunday morning. “We can set you up with a lovely hotel for a few days before or after the cruise, and you can have the best of both worlds.” Some cruise operators offer both land and cruise in combination, making this a very attractive option for first-time cruisers.
So then. If it’s that much easier and faster to sell a packaged vacation option, why bother trying to sell cruises at all?
First, it does not have to be an either/or proposition. Incorporating cruises more often into your conversation will allow you to feel more comfortable as you learn about the product. At the same time, your customer may very well decide early in the conversation that a packaged land vacation is their preferred choice. Either way you make the sale.
Second, selling cruise means earning more money per transaction and brings you a more loyal customer. We tend to retain cruise customers because they do cruise again. If you have provided honest guidance, they will return to you to make that purchase. If you want to be absolutely certain you are providing the best guidance, whether it be land-based or cruise, remember that the Air Canada Vacations’ sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.
