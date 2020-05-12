Last updated: 10:46 AM ET, Tue May 12 2020

Globus Brands Suspends Travel Worldwide Thru August 31

Cruise Globus family of brands Jim Byers May 12, 2020

Avalon Expression
The Globus family of brands – consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – has announced that it is suspending travel worldwide through August 31, 2020. They expect operations to begin again in September.

The Globus family of brands – consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – has announced that it is suspending travel worldwide through August 31, 2020. For travellers affected by this new suspension, the Globus family is extending its Peace of Mind Travel Plan. The company envisions a return to Europe – and likely, additional worldwide destinations – by September.

“There is still uncertainty in travel with inconsistent plans for reopening states, regions and countries as well as compromised air schedules and access to the world’s must-see sites,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “To add some certainty to this situation, we are giving control back to our travellers – and their advisors – by being proactive and looking ahead through August. And, in doing that, we are giving them the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration to help them to reset and adjust their international vacation plans for a time when the world is ready for them.”

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Opens 2022 Bookings: Cites Strong Demand

Cruise
John Kirk of TravelPulse Canada and Saint Lucia Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee

Fams For Agents on the Way: Saint Lucia Tourism Minister Chats...

Destination & Tourism
Coronavirus travel restrictions

All the World’s Destinations Restrict Travel, 72% Close...

Impacting Travel
Side View of Cinderella

Road to Recovery: Disney Plans, Plus Restored Flights to the...

Destination & Tourism

The Peace of Mind Travel Plan provides Globus family of brands’ travellers booked on affected vacations the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. But that’s not all. The Plan also offers travellers a credit of up to $200 per person when they make their new plans. Letters of Credit issued to travellers are also transferable.

“The world has changed but our commitment to our guests’ safety, comfort and peace-of-mind remains steadfast,” said Nisbet. “To that end, we have used this temporary pause to establish a worldwide Assurance team, developing enhanced on-trip protocols and procedures to ensure the health – and happiness – of those who entrust their vacations with us. We will share more details about our plans soon.”

For Peace of Mind Travel Plan details, please click on the corresponding company links:

- Globus – https://www.globusjourneys.ca/travel-update/

- Cosmos – https://www.cosmosvacations.ca/travel-update/

- Monograms – https://www.monogramstravel.ca/travel-update/

- Avalon Waterways – https://www.avalonwaterways.ca/avalon-assurance/

Travel advisors can visit: https://agents.globusfamily.ca/safety-security/

For more information on Globus family of brands, Avalon Waterways

For more Cruise News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Opens 2022 Bookings: Cites Strong Demand

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Opens 2022 Bookings Due to Increased Demand

Frontline Heroes Get Free Cruises From AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Suspends Cruising Through July 31

HAL Cancels Alaska, Europe and Canada for 2020, RCI Extends Cruise With Confidence Plan

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS