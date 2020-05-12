Globus Brands Suspends Travel Worldwide Thru August 31
Cruise Globus family of brands Jim Byers May 12, 2020
The Globus family of brands – consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – has announced that it is suspending travel worldwide through August 31, 2020. For travellers affected by this new suspension, the Globus family is extending its Peace of Mind Travel Plan. The company envisions a return to Europe – and likely, additional worldwide destinations – by September.
“There is still uncertainty in travel with inconsistent plans for reopening states, regions and countries as well as compromised air schedules and access to the world’s must-see sites,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “To add some certainty to this situation, we are giving control back to our travellers – and their advisors – by being proactive and looking ahead through August. And, in doing that, we are giving them the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration to help them to reset and adjust their international vacation plans for a time when the world is ready for them.”
Fams For Agents on the Way: Saint Lucia Tourism Minister Chats...Destination & Tourism
All the World’s Destinations Restrict Travel, 72% Close...Impacting Travel
Road to Recovery: Disney Plans, Plus Restored Flights to the...Destination & Tourism
The Peace of Mind Travel Plan provides Globus family of brands’ travellers booked on affected vacations the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. But that’s not all. The Plan also offers travellers a credit of up to $200 per person when they make their new plans. Letters of Credit issued to travellers are also transferable.
“The world has changed but our commitment to our guests’ safety, comfort and peace-of-mind remains steadfast,” said Nisbet. “To that end, we have used this temporary pause to establish a worldwide Assurance team, developing enhanced on-trip protocols and procedures to ensure the health – and happiness – of those who entrust their vacations with us. We will share more details about our plans soon.”
For Peace of Mind Travel Plan details, please click on the corresponding company links:
- Globus – https://www.globusjourneys.ca/travel-update/
- Cosmos – https://www.cosmosvacations.ca/travel-update/
- Monograms – https://www.monogramstravel.ca/travel-update/
- Avalon Waterways – https://www.avalonwaterways.ca/avalon-assurance/
Travel advisors can visit: https://agents.globusfamily.ca/safety-security/
For more information on Globus family of brands, Avalon Waterways
For more Cruise News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS