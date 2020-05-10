Frontline Heroes Get Free Cruises From AmaWaterways
Jim Byers May 10, 2020
Award-winning luxury river cruise company AmaWaterways has announced a special offer inviting frontline heroes from around the world to enjoy a complimentary river cruise. As a gesture of the company’s heartfelt appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by so many amidst these unprecedented times, all medical professionals, first responders and employees of essential services are eligible to receive a complimentary Future Cruise Certificate*, which can be used with one paying guest in the same stateroom. The certificate may be redeemed for any AmaWaterways Europe or Asia sailing through December 31, 2021 for reservations made within 90 days of the sailing date.
“There are none more deserving of a river cruise vacation than today’s frontline heroes -- the doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and many other frontline professionals who are diligently helping others and inspiring hope during these challenging times,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “To express our deepest gratitude, we hope to welcome these very special individuals and their loved ones on an unforgettable river cruise as soon as we resume sailing.”
In tandem with the complimentary cruise-only offer, AmaWaterways is also extending a book now option to those eager to reconnect with family and friends and reserve their 2021 journey, with savings of up to $2,000* per stateroom, plus complimentary pre-paid gratuities. This offer can be applied to any destination for travel in 2021, including Egypt’s legendary Nile River, where the luxurious new AmaDahlia is scheduled to set sail beginning September 2021.
The foundation of AmaWaterways is its valued travel advisor partners who play such an important role in their communities, and this offer allows them to connect with and honor their local frontline heroes. Travel partners can apply for a Future Cruise Certificate on their clients’ behalf by calling 1-800-626-0126 or by visiting AmaWaterways.com/Hero.
*Offers are only applicable to medical professionals, first responders, and employees of essential services with valid ID. See website for other terms & conditions that may apply.
To book an AmaWaterways river cruise for a client, call 1-800-626-0126.
