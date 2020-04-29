Last updated: 07:11 AM ET, Wed April 29 2020

FB Live Today at 1:30: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean's SVP Sales

Cruise Royal Caribbean International April 29, 2020

Vicki Freed
Vicki Freed

The cruise industry has been heavily impacted by the COVID 19 crisis, with many questioning how the industry will emerge once the pandemic is over.

John Kirk will speak with Vicki Freed, SVP of Royal Caribbean about the realities of the impact, what changes, if any, will be made to the industry and how she thinks the recovery will play out.

Tune in to our TravelPulse Canada Facebook page today at 1:30 for the interview.

