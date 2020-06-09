Explore Great Regions of North America With Victory Cruise Lines
Victory Cruise Lines can take you to some of the most remarkable, diverse and fascinating areas of North America.
Victory Cruise Lines, part of the popular American Queen Steamboat Company, visits four major regions of Canada and the United States. Here’s a look at all four great options.
New England and Canada
Enjoy a front-row seat to Canada and New England’s impressive coastlines. North America’s stunning coasts trace historic sites from the Tea Party-era buildings of Boston to the hilltop citadel that rises over Halifax and its pretty harbour. Boston has done a great job with its harbour, and Halifax has a terrific boardwalk where you can shop and stroll and dine. It’s also a great spot for live music, and you’ll find tons of lively pubs in downtown Halifax.
All up and down the coast of the U.S. and Canada, postcard-pretty sights and Atlantic Ocean ports await.
Alaska And the Pacific Coast
Victory Cruise Lines can take you on an unforgettable Alaskan cruise, which connects travellers to the friendly people and remarkable cultures in remote indigenous villages. As the ships cruise along the Pacific Coast, guests can explore coastal secrets, amazing waterfalls, ancient, powerful glaciers and hidden villages in the company of their exclusive, world-class expedition partners. The mountains and wildlife are bonus attractions.
Southeast USA
The southeast might be the most culturally distinct area in the U.S.. With everything from amazing Southern history to pristine beaches, a voyage from the southeast coast to the beautiful Bahamas delivers just the right balance of excitement and relaxation. Charleston and Savannah, two of the most popular and striking cities in the U.S., offer a glimpse into coastal Southern living and architecture, while the islands of The Bahamas feature a tropical oasis just 80 km’s from the U.S. coast. I particularly enjoy the low-key island of Eleuthera, but there are amazing beaches and fabulous attractions on Nassau, too.
The Great Lakes
The Great Lakes are home to some of North America’s most beautiful coastlines, and some of its greatest cities and attractions. Victory Cruise Lines trips take you on a thrilling expedition along North America’s historic five Great Lakes and along the storied St. Lawrence River to the breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic coast. Choose from four remarkable itineraries that include time to explore British strongholds, rare stops in quaint French-Canadian villages in Quebec, and remote islands with spectacular wildlife viewing and fascinating local cultures.
There’s definitely something for everybody with a Victory Cruise Lines voyage.
Savings of up to $1,400 per stateroom on trips through any of these remarkable regions are available. Please call (833) 994-2266 for details. Mention Offer Code 2021 EBD1.
