Emerald Waterways Cites High Demand, Puts 2022 Cruises on Sale
Cruise September 21, 2020
Due to rising demand, Emerald Waterways (https://www.emeraldwaterways.co.uk/) opens its bookings for 2022 early, offering guests the flexibility and ability to book with complete confidence for 2022. Prices include return flights, transfers, all tipping and gratuities, all on board meals and insightful excursions and experiences.
Book before 31 October 2020 and guests can enjoy savings of up to 1,000 British pounds per couple (around $1,700 CAD), plus a complimentary Premium Drinks Package, entitling guests to unlimited on board drinks*. New bookings paid in full by Oct. 31, 2021 will also enjoy an additional Early Payment Discount of 125 British pounds (roughly $215 CAD) per person.
Here are three itineraries from the 2022 collection, bookable now:
2022 for the foodies
With its terraced slopes, historic quintas and close proximity to the seafood larder of the Atlantic, the Douro Valley is among the most esteemed regions for authentic local food and produce in Europe. Guests who want to explore the flavours of Portugal in 2022 can book the eight-day Secrets of the Douro river cruise, which includes a cooking demonstration and port lesson on board. This river cruise is a round trip from Porto and is bookable from £1,920 per person (departing 05 November 2022) on the Emerald Radiance Star-Ship. Other highlights include canoeing in Pocinho, a visit to Quinta do Tedo, with a Port tasting and a music performance in Salamanca.
2022 for history buffs
From hallowed battle sites and memorials, to royal castles and imperial heritage landmarks, there are plenty of tales just waiting to be discovered by the avid historian. Join the eight-day Legendary Rhine & Moselle itinerary and sail the path of Romans. The river cruise from Mainz to Bernkastel is available from £2,020 per person (departing 12 June 2022) on the Emerald Star Star-Ship**. Highlights include Wiesbaden, a spa town known for its mineral springs, Marksburg Castle and the fairytale-like Koblenz, the slopes of the Moselle Valley, Trier’s beautifully preserved Roman remains, and, in Bernkastel, guests will taste the town’s finest wines.
2022 for landscape lovers
Waking up to a new landscape every day and watching the passing scenery unfold from the sun deck is the perfect way to spend time relaxing and experiencing mother nature at her finest. A river cruise perfect for flora lovers is the eight-day Holland & Belgium in Bloom itinerary, which includes a visit to the 79 multicoloured acres of tulips at Keukenhof Gardens. On a roundtrip from Amsterdam, this itinerary starts from £1,970 per person (departing 2 April 2022) on the Emerald Destiny Star-Ship. Highlights include clog painting on board, a visit to the Dutch town Zaanse Schans windmills, a tour of Veere with miniature classical palace gardens and a trip to the art-lovers paradise Antwerp.
Start planning your 2022 Europe river cruise today and look forward to an incredible travel experience. Emerald Waterways’ Cruise with Confidence gives guests peace of mind when booking ahead.
For more information and to book, please visit www.emeraldwaterways.co.uk or call 0808 301 3352.
