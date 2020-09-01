Emerald Waterways Announces New Date for Michael Bonacini Sailing
Cruise September 01, 2020
Emerald Waterways is pleased to announce a rescheduled date for their special culinary sailing through Portugal in partnership with acclaimed chef Michael Bonacini. The eight-day sailing trip along the Douro river, originally scheduled for this month, has been rescheduled to July 24-31, 2021.
A limited number of cabins are available for Canadians to join this popular itinerary, and Emerald Waterways is offering free, round trip air from Canada and a complimentary beverage package on all booking made by October 30. In lieu of free air, guests can opt for $2,200 CAD discount per couple.
The sailing, which takes place aboard the 112-passenger Emerald Radiance, departs Porto on July 24 and sails through the breathtaking Douro River Valley—an ideal backdrop to experience Portugal’s rich cultural and culinary offerings with Chef Bonacini as the special guest host. During the sailing, guests will be treated to exclusive culinary experiences with Chef Bonacini, including a Portuguese-inspired dinner onboard created especially for this cruise; a private cocktail reception; shopping for local specialties at a farmers’ market in Salamanca; dinner at a rural wine estate; and a live cooking demonstration on board. Additionally, two lucky guests on this sailing will be entered to win the chance to cook alongside Chef Bonacini.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Emerald Waterways and my fellow travellers on this once-in-a-lifetime foodie experience,” said Chef Bonacini. “Portugal has established itself a one of the world’s top culinary destinations, and it feels fitting that we will have the opportunity to enjoy the region’s fresh and flavourful seafood as we sail through the Douro River.”
Celebrity chef Michael Bonacini is the co-founder of Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, which operates 26 restaurants across Canada including Canoe, Jump, Maison Selby, Bar George and Braven. Born and raised in Tenby, South Wales, Chef Bonacini was classically trained under Chef Anton Mosimann at London’s Dorchester Hotel. After emigrating to Canada in 1985, he partnered with veteran restaurateur Peter Oliver to open Jump in 1993, followed by Canoe in 1995. While growing a portfolio of bespoke restaurants and bars, Michael has also enjoyed a successful media career that has included regular appearances on CTV’s The Marilyn Denis Show, hosting Gusto TV’s Cook Like a Chef and Bonacini’s Italy, as well as being a judge on CTV’s MasterChef Canada.
Emerald Waterways has seven branded Star-Ships currently sailing the river of Europe, with the newest addition to fleet, Emerald Luna, set to sail in spring 2021. The 180-guest vessel promises all the line’s innovative and contemporary Star-Ship features including the signature indoor heated pool that seamlessly transforms into an evening cinema, the panoramic Sun Deck and beautifully appointed suites and staterooms.
Emerald Cruises is the parent brand of Emerald Waterways and the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises. The Emerald Azzurra, the first yacht to launch under the Emerald Yacht Cruises brand, is a 100-guest super yacht that will ply the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red seas. Emerald Waterways features nine branded Star-Ships offering river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as the chartered river ship along the Volga River in Russia (MS Nizhny Novgorod). The brand offers contemporary deluxe ships, outstanding service and an incredibly inclusive pricing plan that has won them the honour of being named Best River Cruise Line for Value by the Cruise Critic Editors’ Choice Awards for five years running.
Additional information can be found by contacting your local travel agent; on Emerald Cruises’ website, www.emeraldcruises.ca in Canada, or by calling the consumer/travel agent reservations line at 855-444-0161 in Canada. Digital versions of all Emerald Cruises brochures are available for download on the website.
