Emerald to Debut First Ocean Yacht, Emerald Azzurra, in 2021
Cruise February 06, 2020
Emerald Waterways today announced it will be adding intimate yacht cruising to its growing portfolio of river cruises when the 100-guest super yacht – Emerald Azzurra – launches in July 2021.
Emerald Azzurra will be the first vessel launched under the new Emerald Yacht Cruises brand, part of the newly formed Emerald Cruises portfolio. 2021-2022 itineraries in the Adriatic, Mediterranean, and Red Seas are available for booking now, with early bird pricing available.
“Emerald Waterways has been operating award-winning river cruises in Europe since 2014,” said Glen Moroney, owner and Chairman of the Scenic Group. “The launch of Emerald Yacht Cruises and the stunning new Emerald Azzurra are a logical extension of the Emerald Cruises portfolio, adding intimate yacht cruising in the Mediterranean to the existing Emerald Waterways river cruise offerings.”
The 360-foot long Emerald Azzurra has been custom-designed to cruise the waters of the Adriatic Coast, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, offering guests an intimate, boutique yachting experience. The yacht will call on multiple ports in Greece, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, France, Turkey, Cyprus, Malta, Spain, Israel, Jordan and Egypt. As well as exploring the major highlights in these regions, guests will also have unique access to the smaller ports and harbors only accessible by small yachts, giving them the freedom to explore the authentic local towns and villages off the beaten tourist track.
As the newest yacht in its class sailing these waters, Emerald Azzurra’s spacious balcony staterooms and suites, which start at more than 285 ft², have been designed with a modern feel and upscale amenities. Unlike other ships in this class, 88% of the cabins feature balconies from which to admire the breath-taking views. In the true style of a super yacht, the ship features a marina platform from which guests can take part in a variety of activities including paddle boarding and snorkeling. EmeraldAzzurra will also feature three tenders and two zodiacs for shore landings. Additionally, the ship features an onboard wellness center complete with gym and spa.
A few highlights of the Emerald Azzurra’s program include the following itineraries:
- The eight-day Cyprus, Turkey and Greece Delights in the Aegean Sea—which will also be the ship’s inaugural sailing, departs from Limassol, Cyprus and calls on Paphos (also in Cyprus) Fethiye, Bodrum, Kusadasi (all Turkey), Mykonos and Santorini, before arriving in Athens (all Greece) for the flight home.
- The eight-day French & Italian Rivieras with Corsica itinerary in the Mediterranean departs from Citavecchia (Rome) and visits Porto Ercole (Italy), Bonifacio, Calvi (both Corsica), Portoferraio, Portofino (both Italy), and Menton before disembarking in Nice (both France).
- The 12-day Ancient World Wonders itinerary departs from Limassol (Cyprus) and calls at Haifa (Tel Aviv, Israel), Ashdod (Jerusalem, Israel), Alexandria, Port Said and Sharm el-Sheik (all Egypt) before ending in Aqaba (Jordan).
In keeping with the brands’ inclusive pricing structure, sailing on the Emerald Azzurra will include fine á la carte dining at dinner; breakfast and lunch buffets stocked with fresh, locally sourced ingredients; complimentary sommelier-paired wine, beer or soft drinks with lunch and dinner; all on-board gratuities; transfers to and from the airport; port charges and all taxes. On shore, guests will enjoy included EmeraldPLUS cultural experiences, a range of included EmeraldACTIVE excursions, and can book DiscoverMORE optional excursions to tailor their cruise.
For more information, www.emeraldyachtcruises.ca or call the consumer/travel agent reservations line at 1- 855-444-0161. Brochure orders may be placed on the website, or a digital downloadable version is available.
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS