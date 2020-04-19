Emerald Cruises Showcases New Ships Being Built
Cruise Jim Byers April 19, 2020
Emerald Cruises has released a new video showcasing the initial build of its first oceangoing super yacht, Emerald Azzurra, along with first look images from the building of Emerald Luna, the line’s newest Star-Ship on the rivers of Europe.
Both Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Luna are scheduled to launch in 2021.
"As much as life can feel uncertain during this period of societal disruption, we believe travel can serve as a true emotional healing agent for when we are again able to wander the world," said Patricia Wu, brand director, Emerald Cruises Canada. "We are committed to the future of small ship travel and looking to tomorrow's adventures helps keep hope front and centre. In that spirit, we are proud to share the first of our Emerald Azzurra new build videos, and we look forward to welcoming guests next year."
"Our time-lapse video shows the building of Emerald Azzurra is still on schedule, with the shipyard progressing their work on construction and pre-outfitting of hull blocks as expected," said Glen Moroney, owner and chairman of Scenic Group. "While there are some delays in equipment delivery from Europe and China, we continue to work with the shipard on how to minimize that impact. The entire Emerald Yacht Cruises team is excited to see the project progressing, and look forward to welcoming guests onboard this magnificent yacht as it begins cruising the Meditteranean in 2021."
The images of Emerald Lunda showcase its ongoing progress as well.
"All construction and equipment deliveries are on schedule," Moroney said. Emerald Luna will be the ninth ship in Emerald Waterways' fleet and will joing Emerald Sky, Sun, Star, Dawn and Destiny cruising the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers. Emerald Liberte, sailing on the Rhone River, Emerald Radiance on the Douro River and Emerald Harmony on the Mekong.
The 360-foot-long Emerald Azzurra is being built in Ha Long City, VIetnam, and is scheduled to set sail in August, 2021. Her 47 itineraries throughout 2021 and 2022 will explore destinations that include the Red Sea (Israel, Jordan and Egypt) and the Mediterranean (Greece, Croatia, Italy, France, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Spain). Emerald Yacht Cruises will offer guests an intimate yacht cruising experience, wth a capacity set at just 100 guests and, on shore, providing unrivalled access to smaller and quieter ports and harbours only small yachts can reach.
The new addition to Emerald Waterways' Star-Ship river fleet, Emerald Luna is set to sail in spring, 2021. The 180-guest vessel promises all the line's innovative and contemporary Star-Shp features, including the signature indoor heated pool that seamlessly transforms into an evening cinema, the panoramic Sun Deck and beautifully appointed suites and staterooms.
Additional information can be found on Emeral Cruises' website, www. emeraldcruises.ca in Canada, or by calling 855-444-0161 in Canada.
