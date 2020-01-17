Earn 20% Commission on Caribbean Cruises With MSC Cruises
Cruise MSC Cruises January 17, 2020
MSC Cruises is offering 20% Commission when you book your group and select either the cruise-only Escape to Sea rate or the All-In rate which includes the Easy Drink Package & Standard Internet Package on MSC Armonia.
.Choose from select sailings including Summer 2021 and receive:
- 20% Commission: Applies to all groups booked on MSC Armonia from Tampa to the Caribbean.
- Accelerated TCs:Earn complimentary berths or bonus commission faster with 1 TC per 10 berths (5 staterooms) versus the standard 1 TC per 15 berths (8 staterooms).
- Discounted Group Rates: Lock in the best price with group rates that are lower than the prevailing FIT rate. Save up to $50 per person over FIT rates.
- Waived Deposit: For groups of 16 staterooms or less, the initial good faith deposit will be waived.
- Earn up to 8 Amenity Points: Choose from a list of amenities to add extra perks to your group, for your clients or yourself. Amenity points are determined by sailing date, itinerary and season and are listed on the group rate sheets.
