Cunard Celebrates Nautical History With Two New Cruises
Cruise Cunard Line Jim Byers March 16, 2021
Cunard is set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its pioneering world cruise, and the first-ever continuous circumnavigation of the globe by a passenger liner, with two celebratory voyages in 2023 on board Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.
These unique voyages will mirror many ports of call from Cunard's first world sailings on ships RMS Laconia followed by RMS Samaria, as well as calling at some of today's most inspiring destinations.
Destinations on Queen Mary 2's roundtrip New York, 117-night Centenary World Voyage will include Colombo, Singapore and Hong Kong, emulating RMS Samaria's 1923 world sailing. The voyage also includes overnight stops in Dubai, Sydney and Cape Town as it travels from Southampton through Asia, Australia and South Africa. Fares start at $21,499 per person.
Queen Victoria's 92-night Centenary World Voyage (New York to Southampton, England) will visit RMS Laconia's 1922/23 port calls with stops in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Cabo San Lucas, Colombo, San Francisco, Hilo, Honolulu, Manila and Naples as well visiting Aruba, Jordan, Tonga and a full transit of the Panama Canal. Fares start at $18,499 per person.
Guests will be able to enjoy a program of exclusive events and parties, both ashore and on board, with entertainment and dining reflecting each region of the world visited.
"Cunard pioneered the World Voyage and a century later we're as passionate about these very special voyages as ever," said Simon Palethorpe, president, Cunard. "Our Centenary World Voyages in 2023 will provide a unique opportunity for guests to celebrate 100 years of visiting the four corners of the world in true Cunard luxury."
As well as the full Centenary World Voyages both Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria's journeys can be booked in individual segments ranging from two to 40 nights in duration.
"For those looking to explore the very best of Australia and New Zealand we're delighted to once again offer a comprehensive season of sailings on Queen Elizabeth, including a Cunard first of a 28-night circumnavigation of Australia," Palethorpe said.
With her sister ships exploring the world, Queen Elizabeth will enjoy a season of home port sailings around Australasia with a selection of two to 28-night voyages, with departures from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle and Auckland. This includes for the first time a 28 night circumnavigation of Australia voyage. Fares for the 28-night roundtrip Sydney voyage start at $6,199 per person.
Cunard's Centenary World Voyages are part of Cunard's program of new sailings now available to book. Past guests who book before May 24, 2021 may receive up to $1,200 per person discount off launch fares.
To learn more about a Cunard World Voyage and 2023 itineraries, contact your Travel Advisor, call 1-800-728-6273, or visit Cunard.com/en-us/new-voyages.
