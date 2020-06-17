Cruise Panel: The Industry Will Rebound
Cruise June 17, 2020
The cruise industry has taken a beating from COVID-19. But there are positive signs on the horizon.
The Society of American Travel Writers put on a virtual seminar this week with a series of cruise experts from the industry and the media. The consensus was that cruising will rebound, but that it’s going to take time, especially for the big ships.
Gene Sloan, a cruise expert who writes for The Points Guy website, said small cruise ships are making a comeback, but that bigger ships likely won’t be plying the oceans of the world for “many months.”
“If things go badly (with COVID-19) some cruises may not come back until 2021.”
Hannah Sampson from the Washington Post said it’s a tricky time for cruise lines, and other travel businesses, of course.
“Every time someone puts a plan into place, the virus does what it’s going to do,” she said.
But Vicky Garcia, chief operating officer and co-owner of Cruise Planners, said bookings for next year are up 20% over 2019 levels.
A spokeswoman for Virtuoso said recently that bookings for river cruises with Virtuoso agents were up 40%.
“There’s definitely a pent-up demand,” Garcia said. But she added it will take time.
“There’s really no time for agents to fill cruise ships in August,” she said. “October or November are more realistic.”
Garcia also explained it would be easier if the US Centers for Disease Control had cruise ship protocols in place.
Garcia said the cruise industry was going gangbusters in January of this year.
“It was all champagne and ‘What a great year it is.’”
Obviously that is no longer the case, but she said cruises for next year are “selling at strong pricing.”
Well-known travel writer Fran Golden said cruising will be different in the near future, with physical distancing, mask-wearing and other changes.
“You might be told you get to use the pool from 1 to 2 p.m. Maybe there will be directional signs on the ship,” as well as high-tech cleaning equipment and a stronger medical presence.
Sampson said she expects cruise companies to get rid of aging ships. Delivery of new ships also could be delayed until the industry gets back to normal, she said.
As for where folks will be travelling, that’s difficult to say. Some ports are anxious to get ships back at the dock and tourists into their cities and towns, but others are taking a cautious approach, Sampson said.
