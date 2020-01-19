Countdown Begins for Silver Origin From Silversea
Cruise Silversea Cruises Jim Byers January 19, 2020
A beautiful new ship is getting ready for one of the world's most exotic destinations.
Silversea’s first-ever destination-specific ship—Silver Origin—has floated out of the De Hoop shipyard in Lobith, the Netherlands. The all-suite, 100-guest ship touched water for the first time on December 30, 2019, and Silversea has commenced the countdown for the vessel’s inaugural season. When Silver Origin welcomes travellers in the Galapagos Islands from July 18, 2020, she will be the most elegant ship to ever sail the region.
"This is an important milestone for our cruise line; it takes us one step closer to strengthening our industry-leading offering in the Galapagos further still,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “When Silver Origin welcomes guests in July 2020, the ship will be the most elegant vessel to ever sail in the Galapagos region. While completing the final stages of Silver Origin's construction, ensuring that the ship surpasses Silversea’s trademark level of comfort, we are also readying our Expedition Team, who will deliver an enriching and memorable expedition experience for our guests."
UNRIVALED DESTINATION EXPERTISE
Guests traveling on Silver Origin will enjoy the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos. Part of the ship’s crew, a team of expedition experts will lead immersive shore experiences for guests. In addition to guided Zodiac excursions, hikes, and nature walks ashore—all of which are included in the fare—these passionate and knowledgeable professionals will offer onboard lectures, discussions and recaps in Silver Origin's innovative Basecamp. Silversea takes the opportunity to introduce some of the Expedition Team who will welcome guests aboard Silver Origin from July 2020*:
Travellers who reserve a Galapagos voyage with Silversea receive round-trip flights between Ecuador and the Galapagos; a two-night, pre-cruise hotel stay in Quito; transfers between airport, hotel and ship; and an immersive "Quito by Night" tour. Travelers who book by January 31, 2020, can take advantage of free round-trip economy air from select U.S. and Canadian gateways for travel to Ecuador on select Galapagos expeditions.
Guests traveling aboard Silver Origin will journey in a luxurious enclave of ocean-view suites, sumptuous cuisine, and the personalized service of a butler. Enriching the experience are such all-inclusive amenities as complimentary select wines, premium spirits and soft drinks served throughout the ship; in-suite minibar stocked with local snacks; 24-hour room service and in-suite dining; complimentary Wi-Fi; and complimentary expedition gear that includes a waterproof backpack, raincoat and premium metallic water bottle.
Silver Origin will continue the award-winning legacy of the retiring Silver Galapagos by alternating two Saturday-to-Saturday, seven-day itineraries between Baltra and San Cristóbal. On both itineraries, guests will spend their days exploring Darwin's "Living Laboratory of Evolution," where they might spot rare giant tortoises, marine iguanas, Blue-footed Boobies and sea lions.
Not only will Silver Origin be the most elegant ship to ever sail the pristine archipelago, but she will also excel in environmental friendliness. Purpose-built with the environment in mind, the innovative new ship will feature a dynamic positioning system, which will be used when the ship is positioned over delicate seabed ecosystems to prevent the anchor from causing damage; incorporate in-suite freshwater purification systems that drastically reduce the use of plastic on board; and meet the highest standards of energy efficiency in the segment.
*Please note: this list is subject to change.
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Galapagos Islands
For more Cruise News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS