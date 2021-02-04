Last updated: 03:11 PM ET, Thu February 04 2021

Canada Imposes New Ban on Cruises to 2022

Cruise TravelPulse Staff February 04, 2021

Flag of Canada
Flag of Canada (photo via Derek Brumby / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra has announced two new Interim Orders, which prohibit pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters and cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022. This means:

- Adventure-seeking pleasure craft are still prohibited from entering Arctic waters.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC Meraviglia

MSC Extends Pause of US Departures Through April

Rendering of Terminal F at Port Miami.

Carnival and PortMiami Break Ground on Terminal F Expansion

A line of docked cruise ships

Worst Case Scenario, Cruising Resumes in July

Odyssey of the Seas

gallery icon New Ocean Cruise Ships Entering Service in 2021

- Passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people are still prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters, including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik, and the Labrador Coast.

- Cruise vessels carrying 100 or more people are still prohibited from operating in Canadian waters.

- Pleasure craft used by local Arctic residents will not be affected by these measures.

With these prohibitions in place, public health authorities will be able to continue focusing on the most pressing issues, including the vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 variants.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada continues to advise Canadian citizens and permanent residents to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside Canada until further notice.

Essential passenger vessels, such as ferries and water taxis, should continue to follow local public health guidance and protocols, and follow mitigation measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent future outbreaks. These could include: reducing the number of passengers, ensuring physical distancing, the wearing of masks, and enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures.

Cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to our health care systems. The Government of Canada will continue to evaluate the situation and make changes as necessary to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians. Should the COVID-19 pandemic sufficiently improve to allow the resumption of these activities, the Minister of Transport has the ability to rescind the Interim Orders.

For more information on Canada

For more Cruise News

More by TravelPulse Staff

MSC Meraviglia

MSC Extends Pause of US Departures Through April

MSC Cruises

Holland America Line's Grand Voyages Now Open For Sale

AmaWaterways: Positive Travel Trends Driving Increased Demand

Hurtigruten Offers $500 Deposits For National Plan a Vacation Day

Cruise Line First to Require COVID-19 Vaccines for Passengers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS