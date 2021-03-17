California Dreaming: Royal Caribbean Heads Back to La-La Land
Jim Byers March 17, 2021
After a decade-long hiatus, Royal Caribbean International will once again call Hollywood home starting in June 2022, casting Navigator of the Seas as a “series regular” that will sail from Los Angeles.
The amplified ship will broaden the cruise line’s West Coast offerings, sailing 3-, 4- and 5-night itineraries to Catalina Island, California and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – plus, select winter holiday 7-night sailings will feature overnights in the popular resort city. Royal Caribbean’s new year-round adventures from LA will open for sale the week of March 29, 2021.
“California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels and make it a year-round adventure starting just in time for summer,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We’re excited to return to Los Angeles to add bigger, bolder vacation options along the West Coast. With a ship like Navigator of the Seas, complete with waterslides, activities from day to night and a lineup of restaurants, bars and lounges, friends and families alike are in for a memorable getaway.”
After a $115 million amplification in 2019, Navigator brings star power that will thrill guests with its reimagined Caribbean poolscape anchored by the lively three-level bar The Lime & Coconut; two daring waterslides that cantilever over the edges of the ship – The Blaster aqua coaster, the longest waterslide at sea, and Riptide, the industry’s only headfirst mat racer; the first standalone blow-dry bar at sea, To Dry For; elevated nightlife and dining, and transformed spaces that each are dedicated to kids and teens.
The winning combination of these thrilling features and activities alongside Royal Caribbean favorites – against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills – will make for a new short getaway, over the week or weekend, that makes the most of every minute for vacationers of all ages.
